🔥New Bank governor Bailey pledges action to ease virus crisis as shares crash again🔥

New Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey today pledged “prompt action” to save the economy from coronavirus, as shares kept crashing and some businesses admitted they face collapse without state aid.

On his first day in office Bailey said central banks across the globe would act together to ensure there was enough money in the system.

He said the Bank is consulting epidemiologists — disease experts — to work out what the economic impact could be.

He was talking just hours after a dramatic intervention by the US Federal Reserve to stem market panic looked to have failed.

A move last night to cut US interest rates to effectively zero and restart quantitative easing, buying $700 billion of bonds and stocks, seemed merely to scare investors.

Bailey said: “You saw some pretty big dislocations in financial markets last week, in particular in dollar financial markets, which of course are global by nature.

“So the Fed, with the other central banks have extended swap lines so we can provide essentially three-month dollar money. Dollar money is a step forward.”

In London, the FTSE 100 fell more than 7%, erasing the gains made on Friday.

Some in the City asked if it made sense simply to close markets until the coronavirus situation has eased or at least been clarified.

The main fear is that central banks have no options left. Seema Shah, at fund manager Principal Global Investors, said: “The Fed has thrown everything at this. If we are now facing the end of central bank action, it means we are on our own.”

The Fed’s move was co-ordinated with central banks across Europe, Japan and Canada. It had little effect. “There is a fear settling in the market, investors are terrified that this was all that was left,” said Shah.

The FTSE 100 lost 343.12 to 5022.99. The FTSE 250 was down 1569.35 to 13,992.65. Oil also plummeted, 7% to $33.19.

Airline shares suffered worst of all, but banks did not fare much better. Barclays was down 15% to 88p. RBS shed 10% to 117p.

Metro Bank, a heavily shorted stock regarded as one of the weaker lenders, fell 24% to just 75p.

The Bank’s emergency rate cut last week slashed bank profit margins.