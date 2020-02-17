🔥New Acts of the Year Showcase review: Real deal Ali Woods is talent contest's clear-cut winner🔥

Going Out in London Discover

This annual competition has kickstarted countless careers, from Stewart Lee to Harry Hill, But recent showcases have produced few major stars. This year’s “top of the bill”, as the egalitarian organisers call the victor, may break that run.

While the prestigious contest is for newcomers, Londoner Ali Woods is the finished article. From the moment he was introduced by compere Jo Brand he oozed confidence and had the material to warrant it.

His riffs about James Bond, erectile dysfunction and his Scottish mother were accessible yet distinctive. In a world of wannabes, Woods is the real deal.

Other contenders ranged from self-styled “arty drag” Sue Gives A F**k to choreographer-slash-comic Sheba Montserrat, who took time to hit her high energy stride.

It was left to three men to mount the metaphorical podium. Second was Blake AJ, who had a marvellous routine about Lion King fans only singing the Zulu lyrics. Third was Adam Coumas, whose Greek/Pakistani roots gave him an original geopolitical overview.

Woods, however, stood out. He had a particularly punchy gag about his name, which I won’t spoil as at some point you’ll undoubtedly see him telling it on TV.

