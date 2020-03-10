🔥New A Quiet Place Part II Video Is All About Cillian Murphy’s New Character🔥

The horror genre has been in an exciting renaissance for the past few years, with plenty of acclaimed movies hitting theaters and making tons of money at the box office. While 2020 got off to a rocky start horror-wise, there’s one highly anticipated monster movie arriving shortly. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is a direct follow up to his massively successful directorial debut, and will feature some new faces. Chief among them is Inception and Batman Begins actor Cillian Murphy, and a new video was just released which focuses on the newcomer’s character Emmett.

A Quiet Place took place almost entirely on the Abbott family farm, which Lee and Evelyn had fortified in order to protect their children. But the conflict of the first made it no longer safe, forcing Emily Blunt’s character to take the kids and run. Part II will see them collide with the shut in Emmett, played by Cillian Murphy. Check out the new video about his perspective, an what both the actor and character will b ring to the highly anticipated horror sequel.

Good thing the wait for A Quiet Place Part II is almost over, because these types of videos should only increase the hype and excitement around John Krasinski’s sophomore directorial effort. Now let’s break down exactly what we’re being told about Cillian Murphy in the upcoming sequel.

The above video first starts off by director John Krasinki praising Cillian Murphy’s ability as an actor. Murphy has had a long and celebrated film career, and Krasinski recognizes just how strong of a performer he is. That’s no doubt was resulted in Murphy’s casting, with his role in A Quiet Place Part II representing a seismic shift in the franchise. Some people are still alive, but society is not doing well.

While the Abbott family was (mostly) safe in their home, Cillian Murphy’s mysterious character Emmett has seen much more of the apocalypse. Flashes from the trailer show him as the sound-focused aliens first arrived, and the true chaos that ensued. Eventually he decided on living in isolation away from the dangerous humans that survived. At least… until Evelyn and her children showed up.

From the clips shown from their first meeting, it looks like baby Abbott may be the deciding factor that links him with the family. Babies and children are no doubt a rarity in the world, given their penchant for making noise. And smart money says Emmett lost his own family when the creatures first arrived and began tearing through communities. In fact, John Krasinski teases ‘the loss in his life’ in the above video.

Emmett is fearful and solitary, so the arrival of three kids and a mother should be a shock to his system. Or it might be his way back to life, depending on how they handle the threats both human and alien. But it also makes him unpredictable, so he might walk an interesting line throughout A Quiet Place Part II’s runtime.

A Quiet Place Part II will arrive in theaters on March 20th.