🔥New £45 contactless card limit comes into force tomorrow to combat spread of coronavirus🔥

A new £45 limit on contactless card payment transactions will come into force on April 1.

Shoppers will enjoy a £15 increase on the amount they’re able to spend without using Chip and PIN from Wednesday onwards.

The increase from £30 was announced as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

It will mean more payments can be made without handling cash and it will also reduce the amount of touch pad use, as people won’t need to input their pin number as frequently.

Trade association UK Finance, which represents the finance and payments industry, said the decision to raise the limit was made following talks with the retail sector.

It follows similar increases recently made elsewhere in Europe.

A higher limit was already being considered but the process has been accelerated as part of the industry’s response to Covid-19.

However, it will not be possible to make contactless card payments of up to £45 in all shops that remain open from Wednesday, as full nationwide roll-out will take some time.

The software on card payment machines will be updated to accept the new limit but UK Finance said with hundreds of thousands of terminals in the UK, the updating process will happen gradually.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has said while the new contactless limit will be operational at some stores across the UK from April 1, it may be some time before it can be applied more widely.

BRC head of payments policy Andrew Cregan said: “Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under.”

Some £80.5 billion was spent using contactless payments in 2019, UK Finance figures show – up by 16 per cent on the previous year.

Allowing people to tap and go on higher value card transactions has already sparked some concerns about fraud.

But, according to UK Finance, contactless fraud equates to just 2.5p in every £100 spent using the technology.

It said contactless fraud on payment cards and devices represents just 3.3 per cent of overall card fraud losses.

Supermarket Morrisons has asking customers to pay, where possible, by card or smartphone to help reduce cash handling and limit the number of physical interactions taking place.

It said that while many customers have opted to pay this way, some have been restricted from doing so due to the £30 limit.

All of its checkouts will accept the new £45 limit by Friday April 3, it confirmed.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “We want to thank all our customers for using less cash as it is another step in helping to keep our customers and colleagues safe. We’re pleased to be able to help them further by increasing the limit on contactless cards.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Even prior to the crisis, consumers have been adopting new technologies like contactless, changing the consumer landscape at large.

“But in the same way we are focusing on the vulnerable in society in other ways, there are also those who aren’t perhaps as adaptive to these new technologies and need to be front of mind.

“The Government’s decision to further restrict social interaction will also no doubt lead to more consumers turning online, another area where some will be less comfortable and at risk.

“We therefore encourage business and Government to combine these positive changes with helpful advice to educate and protect shoppers.”

When “tap and go” contactless cards were introduced in 2007, they had a limit of £10 per transaction.

This was increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012 and to £30 in 2015.