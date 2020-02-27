🔥New 20mph speed limit on central London roads from next week🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The speed limit on main roads within the congestion charge zone is being cut to 20mph ahead of schedule, it was announced today.

Millbank, Victoria Embankment, Upper Thames Street and Lower Thames Street will be among those where the maximum speed is reduced from 30mph.

The changes were due to be introduced by spring but will instead start on Monday as part of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Vision Zero policy to eradicate road deaths.

Speed cameras will be recalibrated and there will be police enforcement patrols. Drivers who break the speed limit face a minimum £100 fine and three points on their licence.

A total of 5.5 miles of Transport for London roads will become 20mph.

Across London, 131 people were killed in speed-related collisions between 2016 and 2018, and 2,256 were seriously injured.

The average daytime speed in central London has fallen from 8.7mph to 7.1mph in the decade to 2018.

TfL has longer-term plans to reduce speeds on 86 miles of “red routes” across the suburbs, where speeds of up to 50mph are permitted.