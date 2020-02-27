🔥New £200k art competition to transform this south-east London area🔥

The Thamesmead Open competition has launched with a £200,000 fund to create art for the area.

Artistic vision: new competition calls for art to transform Thamesmead as part of huge plans for the area Paul Sanders

It famously stood in for Stanley Kubrick’s bleak vision of the future in A Clockwork Orange but now it’s hoped Thamesmead will inspire a different kind of artistic vision.

Housing Association Peabody has launched the Thamesmead Open competition with a £200,000 fund to create art for the area.

The open call is part of a plan to establish the area, which is expected to gain thousands of new residents in the next 10 years, as a cultural hub.

Adriana Marques, head of cultural strategy for Thamesmead at Peabody, said culture was “an essential part” of making the area better.

She added: “We want people to be proud to call Thamesmead home. A home for culture in our great city.”

The competition winner will be announced in June and the project has to be finished by March 2022.

Cultural hotspot: dance-theatre piece Beautiful Thing was performed in Thamesmead as part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival in 2018 (Camilla Greenwell)