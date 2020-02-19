🔥Nevada Democratic debate live updates🔥

Six Democratic candidates are meeting on the debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night. Nevada voters will caucus on Saturday, and early voting is already underway. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the debate stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg, who just qualified by attracting 19% support the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll that was released early Tuesday. Bloomberg is not on the ballot in Nevada or in the next contest in South Carolina, the last primary before Super Tuesday. NBC News and MSNBC are hosting the debate in Las Vegas, in partnership with the Nevada Independent newspaper.The debate takes place after the first two voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, where Sanders and Buttigieg won the most delegates. Biden, who finished fourth and fifth in those contests, is hoping for a strong finish in Nevada, which has a more diverse population than either of the first two voting states.Democrats are growing anxious about the caucuses after Iowa’s caucuses were marred by technological glitches that delayed the reporting of the results. Nevada has already scrapped the flawed app used in Iowa in favor of a Google form to be used on iPads.

How important is Bloomberg’s debate performance?

Bloomberg makes his debut on the debate stage

Even though he will not be on the ballot in Nevada or South Carolina, Bloomberg needs to perform well in Wednesday’s debate, as it will be the first time he will make his case to voters while fending off likely attacks from other candidates. Democrats have already accused him of buying his podium on the stage and even the party’s nomination.There’s no indication that Bloomberg will be apologetic about his wealth, however, since it has enabled him to fund significant campaigns on gun control and climate change, and help propel several Democrats to victory in the House. Sanders and Warren in particular have made taxing the ultra wealthy key planks of their campaigns, a means of funding the government programs they would implement if elected.Read more about Bloomberg’s strategy and preparation for the Nevada debate here.

Nevada Democrats showcase new caucus tool, hoping to avoid Iowa chaos

In a briefing with reporters late Tuesday, the Nevada State Democratic Party showcased a new “caucus calculator” Democrats hope will smooth tabulation and reporting for Nevada in the wake of Iowa Democrats’ failure to report any of their caucus results on the night of their voting contest two weeks ago. However, key questions remain unanswered about the party-run process here in the final days before the caucuses on Saturday, February 22.As first detailed by The Nevada Independent, the tool consists of a series of Google Forms and links to read-only previews of Google Sheets that assist caucus chairs in determining viability and realignment at each precinct. Accessed through links on iPads provided by the party, the tool is supposed to instantly combine volunteers’ entries of in-person results at each precinct with early votes already tabulated by the state party, displaying them in spreadsheets accessed through the embedded 4G connections for each tablet.Find out more about the new caucus tool here.

How do the Nevada caucuses work?

Like Iowa, Nevada voters choose their preferred primary candidate through caucuses. However, there are some key differences between the two contests, and Nevada will be looking to prove it can competently carry out a caucus process after the Iowa Democratic Party’s mayhem this year.Candidates’ performance in the state’s four congressional districts will determine the 23 district-level delegates, and their statewide results will determine how many of the 11 at-large and “pledged elected official” delegates they receive. In total, Nevada sends 48 delegates and 3 alternates to the Democratic National Convention in the summer.Read a full primer here.— Grace Segers, Alexander Tin, Eleanor Watson