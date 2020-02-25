🔥Nevada caucuses: With all precincts in, Sanders in first with 46.8%🔥

Sanders vs. Biden in South Carolina

With 100% of the precincts now reporting, Bernie Sanders is in first place in the Nevada caucuses, with 46.8% support, according to CBS News’ analysis. Joe Biden is in second, with 20.2%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 14.3%, Elizabeth Warren with 9.7%, Tom Steyer with 4.7% and Amy Klobuchar with 4.2%.

The percentages are based on the number of county convention delegates won by each candidate in the caucuses — those delegates determine the number of national delegates each candidate will receive. CBS News so far estimates that Sanders has 22 national delegates, Biden has 7, and Buttigieg has 3. Nevada has a total of 36 national delegates. Buttigieg’s campaign has alleged that there were “irregularities” in Saturday’s caucuses and has called on the Nevada State Democratic Party to release raw early vote and in-person totals by precinct. The campaign also believes that there were second alignment errors and has asked the party to explain the anomalies in the data.

The state party has indicated it does not plan to release that data and said that “there is a formal method for requesting a challenge of results.”