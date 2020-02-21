🔥Nevada caucuses could make or break democratic candidates🔥

Bernie Sanders remains the candidate to beat in tomorrow’s Nevada caucuses, the first test of how the Democratic presidential aspirants perform in a state with sizable minority populations.

Nevada’s demographics represent a critical comeback opportunity for one-time front-runner Joe Biden, who has shaped his candidacy around the idea he’d fare better with non-white voters but who performed poorly in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The fact that half the state’s population is non-white — 30 per cent Latino, 10 per cent black and 10 per cent Asian-Pacific Islander — poses a challenge for Pete Buttigieg, who eked out a victory over Sanders in Iowa but has struggled to gain traction with the minority voters whose support will be critical to beating Donald Trump in November.

The contest could represent a last stand for Elizabeth Warren, whose fourth-place finish in New Hampshire imperiled her candidacy.



Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at a canvass kickoff event at one of her campaign offices on February 20, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Becker/Getty Images

But it’s been Michael Bloomberg, who isn’t competing in Nevada, who has garnered the most attention heading into the contest, first for his rise in opinion polls and then for a widely panned performance in Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas.

Bottom line: The Democratic field remains fluid. The Nevada results — in which 36 pledged delegates are up for grabs — will set the stage for the big prizes just around the corner: South Carolina and Super Tuesday.