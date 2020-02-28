🔥Netflix’s Shadow and Bone officially wraps production🔥

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Actor Ben Barnes visits ‘The IMDb Show’ on January 8, 2019 in Studio City, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on January 17, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Netflix’s upcoming TV series Shadow and Bone officially wrap production and shares video welcoming viewers to Grishaverse.Shadow and Bone has officially finished filming. According to Netflix, production on the first season has wrapped!In the video, the stars of the series introduce themselves and the characters they’ll play, and of course, they welcome viewers to Grishaverse.Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s book series of the same name. It’s also based on Bardugo’s duology, Six of Crows. Both stories are from the Grishaverse, and it looks like they’ll be combined for the new series.Jessie Mei Li stars in the series as Alina Starkov, and you’ll see her in the video below. You’ll also get to meet Freddy Carter, who plays Kaz Brekker; Archie Renaux, who plays Malyen Oretsev; Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey; Amita Suman, who plays Inej Ghafa; Ben Barnes, who plays as General Kirigan; Sujaya Dasgupta, who plays Zoya Nazyalensky; Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias Helvar; and Danielle Galligan, who plays Nina Zenik.Take a look at the tweet and video!We shared the synopsis of the series, via Netflix: In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.As mentioned, this series will combine several stories from the Grishaverse into one series. We don’t know exactly how that will work, but stories like this have obviously worked in the past.The main story should revolve around Alina Starkov, the soldier mentioned above who has the power to unite and strengthen her country, Ravka, which lies between the lands of Fjerda and Shu Han, who are enemies of the Ravkans.The Ravkans have their Grisha, though, and that gives them an advantage in many battles. The Grisha have special powers, and they form an elite force led by the Darkling.That’s what the main story, most likely, will be about, but there’s a lot more going on in this world!Netflix has not provided a release date yet for this exciting new original series, but since production is done, hopefully, it will be soon. Generally, Netflix adds new shows about four to six months after production ends. There are a lot of things at play with this show, but we hope to see the new season later this year.Bardugo’s novels are super popular, and I’m sure there are tons of followers anxiously awaiting for this adaptation to stream. I’m looking forward to the series myself.As soon as Netflix provides the release date about Shadow and Bone on the streaming service, we’ll get that information out to you.