🔥Netflix's Ratched starring Sarah Paulson is the One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest prequel we've all been waiting for🔥

Ryan Murphy, the brains behind a huge number of TV successes including Glee, Pose and Nip/Tuck, has thrown his weight behind yet another hotly-anticipated drama series to air later this year.

Ratched tells the story of the evil Nurse Ratched, the psychotic tyrant who rules Salem State Hospital with an iron first at the heart of Ken Kasey’s 1962 novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Featuring a stellar cast of household names, including Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse, Ratched is set to land on Netflix later this year and anticipation is already sky-high for the much-awaited new drama.

With the release date looming, here’s all you need to know about Ratched.

When is Ratched on Netflix?

Ratched will air at some point later this year, although the exact date is still unknown at this stage.

Murphy has suggested an autumn release date for the show, after he said last year that it would be coming out in September 2020.

He told Deadline: “Ratched is coming out in September, it’s a big fall show. It’s a feminist psychological horror show. We’ve been done with that for a while. It’s the performance of Sarah Paulson’s life.”

Murphy also has another Netflix series in the pipeline named Hollywood, which is set to land on the streaming site in May. It will feature Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) as the lead character.

Who’s in the cast?

Sharon Stone will also star (AFP/Getty Images)

Alongside Paulson (American Horror Story, 12 Years A Slave), Ratched has a number of other famous faces appearing during the series’ run.

Sharon Stone will appear alongside Paulson, while Jon Jon Briones will play Dr Richard Hannover.

What do we know about Ratched?

So far little is known about the upcoming drama, however, what we do know is that it will focus on Nurse Ratched, the key antagonist in Kasy’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

For anyone familiar with the story, Nurse Ratched is the head administrative nurse at Salem State Hospital, the medical institution where Randle McMurphy is sent.

A cold, passive-aggressive tyrant, Ratched is in charge of what the patients eat, their medication, their privileges and even their access to the toilet. Ratched is the monster at the heart of the novel, withdrawing or holding back on privileges if patients displease her or to control them, sometimes doing it for her own pleasure.

The series will tell the story of how Nurse Ratched evolved into the cruel and sadistic tyrant, and begins in 1947 at the start of her mental health career.

Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet but we will update this page when there is one.