🔥Netflix's Dare Me: Will there be a season 2?🔥

Netflix’s Dare Me has won over viewers in the UK and abroad since arriving on the streaming service in March.

Fans were instantly drawn into the tale of high school best friends and star cheerleaders Addy Handlon and Beth Cassidy, and the drama that ensues when their lives become intertwined with their new coach Colette French.

And plenty have already made it to the end of the 1-episode run – but will the show be back for me?

Here’s what we know so far…

Will there be a second series?

A second season has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

Dare Me is based on the bestselling book by Megan Abbott (who serves as showrunner on the series), and the first season didn’t cover everything.

“The chunks of the mystery we follow pretty closely but we only get through about half the book in the first season,” Abbott told Entertainment Weekly.

“We were able to build out more story because the book is only from one character’s point of view so it’s very insular and you’re very much in her head.”

Since the show has found widespread popularity through Netflix, we wouldn’t be surprised if a second season announcement is incoming – particularly after that twisty finale.

Who’s in the cast of Dare Me?

American actress Herizen F. Guardiola and Australian actress Marlo Kelly play the best friend duo of Addy Handlon and Beth Cassidy in the cheerleading drama.

Willa Fitzgerald stars as their coach Colette, while Rob Heaps plays her husband Matt French.

The main cast is rounded out by Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Paul FItzgerald as Bert Cassidy and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

Amanda Brugel, Tammy Blanchard and Chris Zylka also star. It is not yet known who would return for a second season.

What is the cheerleading drama about?

In Dare Me, Addy and Beth are star cheerleaders whose friendship is tested by the arrival of their new coach, Colette.

Addy is enthralled by Colette, driving a wedge between her friendship with Beth, but the situation intensifies when Colette involves Addy in the mysterious death of a marine, Sarge Will.

Colette and her husband were involved somehow, but it is not known what happened on the night of Sarge Will’s death.

Beth is determined to prove Colette’s involvement after she takes an instant dislike to the new coach.

Abbott told Entertainment Weekly that she was inspired to write the novel based on stories of cheerleading coaches becoming personally involved in the lives of their students.

“I had read a few news articles about coaches becoming overly involved with their athletes socially,” she said.

“I was so fascinated by that dynamic of a lot of cheer coaches in particular in their twenties, not that far out of high school themselves, and then I started to probe more into cheer because it had changed so much since I was in high school.

“It’s become this hyper-competitive, super-athletic sport. It takes so much courage for these girls to put their bodies through these feats. There was so much to mine from these young women and the risk and ambition and competition and mentorship.”

Dare Me’s first season is now available to stream on Netflix.