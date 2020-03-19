🔥Netflix to reduce stream quality in Europe for 30 days to ease internet pressure during coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Netflix will temporarily reduce the quality of videos in Europe to ease pressure on internet services during the coronavirus pandemic.

As more people in the UK start to work from home and self-isolate and other parts of Europe are under lockdown, Netflix said it will drop its video bitrate for 30 days.

The move following calls from the EU’s European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton.​

Although the streaming service has said the measures will apply to Europe, it has not confirmed whether they will apply to the UK.

Lots of people are using streaming services during the coronavirus lockdown

Netflix expects the move to cut its European traffic by about 25% but assured users they will still be able to deliver a “good quality service”.

“Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Reed Hastings – and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus – Netflix has decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a spokeswoman said.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 per cent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members.”

Mr Breton praised Netflix boss Reed Hastings for showing a “strong sense of responsibility and solidarity” on the issue.

“Social distancing measures to fight the Coronavirus lead to increased demand for internet capacity be it for teleworking, e-learning or entertainment purposes,” he said.

“I welcome the very prompt action that Netflix has taken to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the Covid-19 crisis while maintaining a good experience for users.

“Mr Hastings has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and solidarity.

“We’ll keep closely in touch to follow the evolution of the situation together.”

Internet service providers in the UK have insisted they are “ready” to handle extra broadband demand from people at home during the pandemic.

Last week, Andrew Glover, chair of the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA), which represents the industry, said: “ISPs are ready to handle any potential extra bandwidth and consistently assess the demands that are being put on their networks.”