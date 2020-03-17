🔥Netflix To Perform Deep Clean Of The Witcher Set After Star Gets Coronavirus🔥

After Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and, of course, Idris Elba, The Witcher and Game of Thrones star Kristopher Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

It’s been a tough week for worldwide communities in their battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak. As of now, there’ve been more than 100,000 confirmed cases outside of China, with European countries and the United States turning into the next epicenters for the ongoing pandemic. As a result, many companies and studios have halted production on their films and TV shows, or even postponed their premiere dates, but perhaps the most shocking blow to the entertainment industry was the news that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Idris Elba was also revealed to have contracted the infectious disease and GOT alum Kristopher Hivju just announced that he’s the latest person to fall victim to the coronavirus. As you may know, Hivju was cast recently in the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher, which is why the streaming juggernaut has just revealed that they’re planning to carry out a deep clean on set at Arborfield Studios.

“We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection,” they said in an email.

The email also advised the crew to quarantine themselves for 14 days while maintaining that they’ll contact the people who were in close proximity with the “individual” who’s caught the disease:

“We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.”

Netflix had already shut down production on the second season of The Witcher, but it seems that they’re willing to take extra measures to make sure that the people involved are safe. For now, let’s just hope that Henry Cavill, the rest of the cast and all other production members haven’t contracted the disease.