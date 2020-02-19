🔥Netflix teases The Umbrella Academy season 2 with new key art🔥

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY – Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix Netflix is teasing The Umbrella Academy season 2 with new key art and character posters. It looks like we could be learning the release date for season 2 very soon.The Umbrella Academy season 2 is coming to Netflix soon! On social media, the show’s official Twitter account has already started teasing season 2.On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the streaming service and show’s Twitter account shared the official key art for the new season, along with character posters for each member of the Umbrella Academy.“When are they?”That’s the tagline for the new season, and you’ll see it on the key art. At the end of the first season, the Umbrella Academy used time travel to save their own lives during the apocalypse. We don’t know where or when they have traveled, and that’s the big question heading into the new season.We shared the key art below, via the NX on Netflix Twitter account. That’s the account that shares news about Netflix’s sci-fi lineup.Netflix has not announced the release date for season 2 yet. We have a feeling that the release date announcement is coming soon. Generally, Netflix shows like this become a lot more active on social media right before a big announcement like a release date or trailer. That could be what’s happening here, or the social team could just be checking in and getting fans excited for season 2.We’re expecting to see The Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix sometime in the spring of 2020. Production wrapped in November 2019, and generally, we have to wait about six months from the end of production until the new season is released. That puts The Umbrella Academy season 2 on schedule for an April or May 2020 release date.We were hoping to, maybe, see the new season in March, but Netflix announced the full list of new titles coming next month, and The Umbrella Academy season 2 was not on that list.It’s possible we could have to wait a little bit longer than April or May to see this series. There are a lot of moving parts with this show and its use of CGI and all that. That stuff takes a lot of time, and there’s no point for Netflix to rush this new season out just yet. We all want to see, but I truly believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Regardless of how long it takes, we’re going to tune in for season 2!When Netflix shared the key art, The Umbrella Academy account replied with three hourglass emojis. What does that mean? I’m guessing it has some significance to the release date announcement. Be on alert for the release date announcement in the next few days and weeks!We’ll let you know more about season 2 when we find out! Stay tuned for more news about The Umbrella Academy season 2!