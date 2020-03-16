🔥Netflix shuts down The Witcher season 2 production🔥

The Witcher on Netflix, photo credit: Katalin Vermes Netflix has shut down production on The Witcher season 2, starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, for at least two weeks.Netflix has shut down production on The Witcher season 2 because of the coronavirus, according to a report from Redanian Intelligence.The series continued filming for a day or two after Netflix announced all US and Canadian original shows currently in production would shut down for at least two weeks. That news broke on Friday, March 13.The Witcher season 2 will also be shutting down for at least two weeks, according to the report. We don’t know when production will begin again.As we’ve mentioned before, it’s irresponsible to try to predict when The Witcher season 2 will be added to Netflix. When the show was renewed for a second season, Netflix announced season 2 would be released in 2021, for reference. We don’t know many delays they have built into the production schedule and accounted for.This decision was likely inevitable with everything that’s happening around the world and social distancing. According to a report from Variety, The Witcher was the first, big UK production to shut down. It’s unclear why that is, considering what’s happening.According to the report, Netflix only has five productions in the works in the UK, including The Witcher. It’s unclear which shows those are, although we do know one, The Crown. As of right now, The Crown is one of the only Netflix shows in production right now. Season 4 is almost done and will be wrapping shortly, according to a report from Deadline. Almost all of the other Netflix original shows, including Stranger Things 4, Lucifer, Russian Doll, Grace and Frankie, and more, have stopped production because of the pandemic.We’ll let you know more about The Witcher when we find out more information. Stay tuned for news about one of the most popular Netflix originals to date.For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.