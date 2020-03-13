Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Netflix has shut down production on Stranger Things 4 and all other Netflix movies and shows for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus.Netflix has stopped production on all of its original shows and movies, including Stranger Things 4, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.The production stoppage is for all shows and movies filmed in the United States and Canada, according to the report. The stoppages come amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.EW is reporting Netflix stopped production on all the shows and movies “due to government restrictions and health/safety precautions.”According to the report, production on all the Netflix shows and movies will at least two weeks.Stranger Things 4 had just started filming in Atlanta, and it was scheduled to move production to New Mexico in the coming weeks. It’s too early to say how the release date for the new season of Netflix’s most popular show will be affected.Three other Netflix shows had already stopped production before this announcement was made, including Lucifer, Russian Doll, and Grace and Frankie, but those stoppages were made by their respective production companies, not Netflix.It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Netflix announced these delays. All other major studios are pushing back projects and stopping production. We’ve already seen movies pushed back from other studios. Apple recently announced it was halting production on all its shows and movies.It’d be irresponsible to speculate as to how long the production delays will last with so much uncertainty. We also don’t know how these delays will affect release date schedules or anything like that at this time. More will be known on that front in the future.We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the status of all these Netflix shows and movies, including Stranger Things 4, in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more news!For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.