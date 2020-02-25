🔥Netflix shares Top 10 lists to let you know what everyone is watching🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – John Corbett, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Sarayu Blue – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss Netflix is sharing Top 10 lists to help subscribers find the most popular movies and shows available to stream right now.Wondering what everyone is watching on Netflix? Well, wonder no longer!Netflix is now adding Top 10 lists of the most popular shows and movies on the streaming service. The streaming network just announced the news on the company blog.You’ll have three Top 10 lists to browse on the Netflix homepage: the overall list of the most popular shows and movies, a list of the Top 10 shows on Netflix, and a list of the Top 10 movies on Netflix.According to the blog post, the streaming network has been testing these Top 10 lists in the United Kingdom and Mexico for a few months. When they announced that news about testing these lists, I was a little jealous. Of course, everyone would be interested in finding out what the shows and movies are that the rest of their country is watching on Netflix.Now, we can find out all that information, and it should be really helpful for participating in the discussion about these shows and movies.There’s really no downside to Netflix doing this. In fact, I see it as a way they can more easily promote shows and movies, especially the Netflix originals.According to the post, Netflix is also adding badges to the Top 10 movies and shows, so if you come across the title and key art while browsing a genre or the “More Like This” section, you’ll see what is trending right now. Basically, it’s a little badge in the top righthand corner of the key art that reads “Top 10.” That should help people find those popular shows, too.Everyone, and I truly mean everyone, is trying to find that next show or movie to watch. The streaming network, now, can point those viewers in the direction of the shows and movies that are really popular at any given moment. That should help with the “I can’t find anything to watch” and the “there’s never anything new to watch” crowds.I’m a really big fan of this idea, and even if you’re skeptical about it right now, it’ll probably win you over soon.The streaming network will be updating those Top 10 lists daily, and I’m guessing there will be quite a bit of variance. There are so many shows and movies coming out lately, and it’s hard to stay on top of them all!What do you think of these Top 10 lists? Will you use them to find new shows and movies to watch on the streaming service?