🔥Netflix shares the first look and synopsis for Ozark season 3🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix Netflix shared eight images from Ozark season 3, along with the synopsis of the new season starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.Ozark season 3 is coming to Netflix on Friday, March 27, 2020, and Netflix just shared the first look at the new season of the hit original series.There are eight new images from season 3, and we have shared them all below.In those images, you’ll see what’s new with Marty, Wendy, Charlotte, Jonah, Ruth, and Helen Peirce.Netflix also shared the synopsis for the new season, and we have shared that with you below:“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”Well, doesn’t that sound awesome? Maybe not if you’re rooting for the Byrdes.Tom Pelphrey is joining the cast of Ozark season 3, and he’ll be playing Ben, Wendy’s brother.Based on the way season 2 ended and these pictures, things are about to get really interesting in season 3. Wendy stopped Marty’s plan to flee the Ozarks and move to Australia, and she decided that the Byrdes would stay.While that was a huge moment, I don’t think fans have fully realized how big of a deal it actually is. It basically flipped the show on its head. So far, Marty has just been trying to stay alive, basically, and now, Wendy wants more. She wants to lean in to this lifestyle. That’s crazy, and it totally changes the course of the series.Below, you’ll see an image of Wendy flying on a plane with Helen Pierce, played by Janet McTeer. Helen is the fixer of sorts for the cartel. Wendy working closely with her is not a good sign for the Byrdes.There’s another image of Wendy and Marty sitting at a booth in the diner. The table is between them, but it might as well be 100 miles. Clearly, their relationship is at risk after Wendy’s decisions. Marty dragged them into this mess, but Wendy is clearly interested in keeping them in it.What that means for Charlotte and Jonah, we don’t know. I’m guessing Marty will have to come to their rescue if Wendy messes up.We also don’t know what’s next for Ruth. We saw her father, Cade, killed at the end of season 2. Will Ruth think he deserved it? Will she want revenge? We’ll have to wait and see in the new season.Check out the eight images from Ozark season 3 below!Marty and WendyOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixRuthOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixThe Byrde FamilyOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixMartyOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixRuth and the ByrdesOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixWendyOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixWendy with Helen PierceOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixMarty and RuthOZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/NetflixWe don’t know when we’ll learn more about season 3. Jason Bateman recently announced the trailer for Ozark season 3 will be released on Thursday, March 5.Stay tuned for more news about Ozark season 3, which premieres on March 27.