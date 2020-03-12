QUEER EYE – Credit: Christopher Smith/Netflix Queer Eye starring Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk has been renewed for season 6 at Netflix.Queer Eye is officially coming back for season 6!According to a report from Deadline, Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for a sixth season, and we haven’t even seen season 5 of the Netflix original series yet.The fifth season is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, and the Fab Five will be on the move again for season 6, and they’ll be heading down south. According to the report, Queer Eye season 6 will be set in Austin, Texas.There’s no doubt Queer Eye is a massive hit for the streaming network. Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski have already become such big Netflix stars. It’s obvious why Netflix needed to renew the series for season 6 and even more seasons.According to the report, Queer Eye season 5 is coming to Netflix sometime this summer. Officially, no release date has been announced yet. The fourth season premiered on the streaming service in July 2019, and we also saw the Fab Five head to Japan for a few episodes this fall.If Queer Eye season 5 is coming to Netflix this summer, that means we’re probably going to wait quite a while until we see season 6. Generally, there are at least a few months between seasons, but it’s possible there could be up to a year between seasons, based on the release dates for the first few seasons.The Deadline report did not announce or share an estimated timeline or release date for season 6. It appears that it could be released anywhere from the fall of 2020 through the summer of 2021. I’m a little more optimistic that we will see the sixth season sooner rather than later. Hopefully, the early renewal means that planning and preparation for season 6 can begin, and in turn, we’ll see the season a little sooner than we’re used to.Stay tuned for more news about Queer Eye and its future seasons at Netflix. We’ll be sure to share the release dates for season 5 and season 6 when we find out.