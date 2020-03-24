🔥Netflix renews Love is Blind for two more seasons🔥

LOVE IS BLIND on Netflix.. Photo courtesy Netflix Netflix renewed Love is Blind for season 2 and season 3! The show is looking to cast contestants who live in or around the Chicago area.Love is Blind is coming back for two more seasons!According to a report from Deadline, Netflix has renewed Love is Blind for season 2 and season 3, along with a few other reality shows, including The Circle, Rhythm+Flow, and Marie Kondo’s series.Love is Blind announced the news on social media! And, guess what? They are looking for cast members in and around the Chicago area! If you want to apply, follow the instructions in the tweet and video below.Check out the announcement below.Love is Blind premiered on Netflix in February 2020 around Valentine’s Day. New episodes were released weekly, and it’s safe to say the reality series was a massive success for the streaming network.In the series, contestants begin “dating” other contestants in these little living rooms or pods. The kicker is that the contestants can’t see each other until they are about to get married. Yes, they have to accept a proposal and get engaged before they can leave the pods together. Then, they see if this relationship can truly work by going on vacation and living together in an apartment before they go to the altar a few weeks later to decide whether or not this going to work.If it sounds crazy, that’s because it is! But, it also worked for a few couples.It’s unclear when the new season will begin filming. With everything happening in the world right now, I’m assuming it won’t be for quite a while. We’ll let you know more about filming when we find out.After production, which will take about two months based on the season 1 timeline, they’ll have to edit together and promote the season. They can do that pretty quickly, so we could see this new season by next year sometime, if everything falls into place.Stay tuned for more information about Love is Blind season 2 and season 3! We’ll share any information with you when we find out.