🔥Netflix renews dating show Love Is Blind for second and third series🔥

Dating show Love Is Blind will return for a second and third series on Netflix, the streaming service has confirmed.

The series, which debuted on the streaming platform last month and rapidly became a word-of-mouth hit, sees single participants form connections with other contestants by talking to them from a “pod” without seeing one another.

They quickly form romantic relationships and can then decide whether to propose marriage.

Once they’ve accepted, they can finally see meet up face to face and then live together for three weeks in the run up to the wedding, giving them a chance to decide whether tying the knot is the right thing to do.

However, not all of the couples go the distance and plenty of relationship drama ensues in what has been billed as the perfect replacement for Love Island.

The show also inspired a successful reunion special, which aired on Netflix, in which the cast gathered to discuss their relationships – and break-ups.

Netflix has also confirmed that the US version of The Circle, which originated on Channel 4 in the UK, has been renewed for two more series.

The American edition of the reality show, which sees participants craft an online persona and communicate via social media in a bid to be crowned the top influencers in the network, was filmed in the same block of flats in Salford as the UK version.

There will also be new series of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo and Rhythm And Flow.

