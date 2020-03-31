🔥Netflix renews Castlevania for season 4🔥

Castlevania — Courtesy of Netflix — Acquired via Netflix Media Center If you just finished Castlevania and are ready for more, you’re in luck. The series has been renewed for a fourth season. Check out all the details here!When a Netflix show gets to season 3, fans start worrying about whether it’ll be renewed or not. Luckily, Castlevania fans don’t need to. Only a couple of weeks (that have felt like years) after season 3 hit Netflix, the animated series was renewed for a fourth season.With the cliffhanger season 3 ended on (what is going on in that village??), fans would have rioted if they canceled the series following season 3.The renewal news was announced on the NXOnNetflix Twitter account on March 27. They asked fans to comment with the clapping emoji to summon Sir Mirror from the box. When enough people had replied, they announced the renewal.When it will be released is still unknown. Going by the time between season 2 and 3, it might be close to two years. And with the coronavirus pandemic currently putting most shows on hold, it might be longer than that.But don’t worry, fans! We still have three seasons to binge-watch to our heart’s content. When you’re stuck in the house, what better way to spend that time than watching Alucard and Trevor insult each other? Or, Trevor and Sypha fight while also being in love?It will be interesting to see where the story goes and how many episodes we get. With the first season having only four, the second season eight, and the third season with ten, perhaps we’ll get even more in the next one. Although, more episodes can mean a longer wait time for the show to come back. It’s every fan’s dilemma!What would you like to see in season 4 of Castlevania? Let us know in the comment section below!Stay tuned for more news about Castlevania season 4 on Netflix!