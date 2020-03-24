🔥'Netflix of sport' DAZN looks to film rights to fill void of live sport🔥

A London-based tech giant billed as the Netflix of sport is in talks with film rights holders to fill the void left by a dearth of live sport.

DAZN, backed by billionaire Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, has been hit by the cancellation of almost every major sporting event in the calendar.

The service allows subscribers outside the UK to watch a multitude of sports including the Premier League and Champions League football and marque boxing fights. Its UK launch, which had been expected alongside a launch across 200 other counties in May, is expected to be delayed. It had planned to launch with the world title fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and British boxer Billy Joe Saunders on May 2.

DAZN is little-known in the UK but has ruffled the feathers of traditional broadcasters overseas in landing significant right deals. In 2018 it struck a $365 million deal for 11 fights from Canelo one of the biggest commercial deals for an athlete ever.

DAZN, estimate to be worth more than £3 billion and has been touted as a float candidate, has switched its content from live sport to on demand features and could buy up rights to sports-themed films. It will also further push its own programmes, which had included 40 Days of Canelo and a boxing documentary on Anthony Joshua and Any Ruiz.

A spokesman for DAZN said: “During the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, we are in daily contact with rights holders and partners to understand and manage the impact of the virus on our industry, service and customers.

“Sporting events have been on the front line of disruption and there are many conversations taking place with government, health authorities and sports organisations about the safest and best way to move forward.

“As things are developing at pace, we will continue to closely follow official advice and keep the health and wellbeing of fans, athletes and staff as our top priority.”

DAZN is available in nine countries including the US, Germany and Japan.

The company had been expected to launch its service into 200 countries, including in the UK, in May.

Users are able to pause their subscription. Last week UK broadcaster Sky allowed customers to pause their accounts amid the pandemic.