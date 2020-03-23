🔥Netflix not expecting new release interruptions until later this year🔥

Lucifer – Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix While TV and movie production is shut down for the foreseeable future, Netflix is not expecting any new release delays until later this year.Netflix isn’t expecting delays for many of its shows and movies coming out in the next few months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. But, the Netflix new release schedule could be affected later this year, according to a report from Deadline.Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told CNN’s Brian Stetler the streaming network was not expecting many immediate programming interruptions, but that could change depending on how long the production shutdown lasts.Netflix usually announces the release date for its shows and movies about a month before the season or movie is actually released. We don’t know which shows won’t be affected by the production shutdown and which new seasons will be delayed at this point.Stranger Things 4 and The Witcher are two major Netflix original shows shut down right now. Neither of those shows was expected to be ready by the end of 2020, though. It’s too early to say if the release dates for those shows will be affected.Here’s what Sarandos said on CNN about the production stoppage, Deadline: “What’s happening now is we work pretty far ahead with delivering all the episodes of our shows at once so no disruption over the next few months, maybe later in the year as physical production is not operational.”Unlike many studios and networks, Netflix is in a pretty unique position during the production stoppage. Netflix does not rely on weekly releases, for the most part, which means the full seasons of its shows are finished well before the shows are released on the streaming service.Broadcast shows and some cable network shows are filming new episodes while the season airs on their respective networks. There’s a shorter time between when the episode is filmed and when it airs. The production stoppage, obviously, affects those shows more quickly than it would for Netflix shows.On the flip side of that, Netflix doesn’t have that many shows and movies that have finished all phases of production and are ready for release. Those shows that are done now will be released in the next few months. The shows that are not finished will likely see their release dates impacted by the work stoppage. That’s pretty much a no-brainer at this point.Of course, this all depends on how long the novel coronavirus pandemic lasts, how long the work stoppage lasts, and when it will be safe to resume working.For now, Netflix is going to continue releasing some new seasons of your favorite shows, new shows, and new movies. We could start to see less new content later in the year, depending on how these developing situations play out.We’ll let you know more about how the streaming network’s shows and movies will be affected by the pandemic and if any release dates will be delayed. Stay tuned for more information.