🔥Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In March 2020🔥

As we approach the end of the always speedy month known as February, we’re already seeing major streaming services unveil their lineup for the month of March 2020. So naturally, it’s the right time for Netflix to give the people what they want, and more, when it comes to their updated schedule.

Blending together classics you could watch any time, new films that you didn’t know you needed to see, and addictive TV series ready for a good binging, the March lineup for Netflix really is something to see. Let’s jump right in to what’s headed to your screens in month to come!

Week of March 1

Always a Bridesmaid – 3/1/20

Beyond the Mat – 3/1/20

Cop Out – 3/1/20

Corpse Bride – 3/1/20

Donnie Brasco – 3/1/20

Freedom Writers – 3/1/20

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – 3/1/20

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/1/20

GoodFellas – 3/1/20

Haywire – 3/1/20

He’s Just Not That Into You – 3/1/20

Hook – 3/1/20

Hugo – 3/1/20

Kung Fu Panda 2 – 3/1/20

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – 3/1/20

Life as We Know It – 3/1/20

Looney Tunes: Back in Action – 3/1/20

Outbreak – 3/1/20

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – 3/1/20

Resident Evil: Extinction – 3/1/20

Richie Rich – 3/1/20

Semi-Pro – 3/1/20

Sleepover – 3/1/20

Space Jam – 3/1/20

The Gift – 3/1/20

The Interview – 3/1/20

The Shawshank Redemption – 3/1/20

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3 – 3/1/20

There Will Be Blood – 3/1/20

Tootsie – 3/1/20

Valentine’s Day – 3/1/20

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale – 3/1/20

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas – 3/1/20

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 3/3/20

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything – 3/4/20

Castlevania: Season 3 – NETFLIX ANIME – 3/5/20

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/5/20

Guilty – NETFLIX FILM – 3/6/20

I am Jonas – NETFLIX FILM – 3/6/20

Paradise PD: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/6/20

The Protector: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/6/20

Spenser Confidential – NETFLIX FILM – 3/6/20

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – NETFLIX FILM – 3/6/20

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 3/6/20

Week of March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – NETFLIX FILM – 3/8/20

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/10/20

Marc Maron: End Times Fun – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 3/10/20

The Circle Brazil – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/11/20

Dirty Money: Season 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 3/11/20

Last Ferry – 3/11/20

On My Block: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/11/20

Summer Night – 3/11/20

Hospital Playlist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/12/20

100 Humans – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

BEASTARS – NETFLIX ANIME – 3/13/20

Bloodride – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

Elite: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

Go Karts – NETFLIX FILM – 3/13/20

Kingdom: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

Lost Girls – NETFLIX FILM – 3/13/20

The Valhalla Murders – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

Women of the Night – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/13/20

Week of March 15

Aftermath – 3/15/20

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/16/20

Search Party – 3/16/20

Silver Linings Playbook – 3/16/20

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – 3/16/20

The Young Messiah – 3/16/20

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 3/17/20

All American: Season 2 – 3/17/20

Black Lightning: Season 3 – 3/17/20

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/17/20

Lu Over the Wall – 3/18/20

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – NETFLIX ANIME – 3/19/20

Feel Good – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/19/20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 3/20/20

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/20/20

Buddi – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/20/20

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/20/20

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/20/20

The Letter for the King – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/20/20

Maska – NETFLIX FILM – 3/20/20

The Platform – NETFLIX FILM – 3/20/20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/20/20

Ultras – NETFLIX FILM – 3/20/20

Tiger King – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 3/20/20

Week of March 22

Sol Levante – NETFLIX ANIME – 3/23/20

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 3/25/20

Curtiz – NETFLIX FILM – 3/25/20

The Occupant (Hogar) – NETFLIX FILM – 3/25/20

Signs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/25/20

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/25/20

7SEEDS: Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME – 3/26/20

Blood Father – 3/26/20

Unorthodox – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/26/20

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/27/20

The Decline – NETFLIX FILM – 3/27/20

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/27/20

Il processo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/27/20

Killing Them Softly – 3/27/20

Ozark: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 3/27/20

There’s Something in the Water – 3/27/20

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – NETFLIX FAMILY – 3/27/20

Uncorked – NETFLIX FILM – 3/27/20

March TBD

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (New Episodes) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The English Game – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies Up – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Notable Movies On Netflix In March 2020

While there are a lot of familiar films coming to Netflix this month, there are also some interesting original pictures that are headed down the line as well. Right at the beginning of the month, the Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke starring reboot of Spencer Confidential will be disclosed to fans eager to see how Robert B. Parker’s legendary sleuth will be reimagined. Though if you’re like director Peter Berg, you’re probably going to be interested in seeing how much Wahlberg’s titular detective gets beat up in the film.

Also making for a notable addition to the Netflix original movie library is the documentary Crip Camp, which comes not too long after the film’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The story of a summer camp for teens with disabilities, this film generated some audience buzz in its festival showing. Much like last month’s Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana, you’ll be able to see what all the hype is about rather quickly.

Last, but not least, if you’re looking for more quality Martin Scorsese content, Netflix has more movies that should help you recover from how badly The Irishman was shut out at this year’s Academy Awards. If you’re looking for more mob action, then GoodFellas is definitely something you’ll want to revisit, especially since we think there’s a definite answer as to whether Jimmy wanted Karen killed or not.

But if warm, fuzzy, and absolutely gorgeous is your speed, then fear not. Hugo, the adaptation of Brian Selznick’s YA novel The Invention of Hugo Cabret is coming online in the merry month of March. If you want a bit of tonal whiplash — and a prime example of just what the Scorsese range of filmmaking has to offer — you should definitely catch this one while it’s available on Netflix.

Notable TV Shows On Netflix In March 2020

TV is sizzling on Netflix in March, as some highly anticipated originals are returning and a new round of superhero action from The CW is on the way. Interestingly enough, the third month of the year is all about third seasons, as three shows are debuting their tertiary episodes.

The CW’s Black Lightning shocks the crowd with another season of thrills and excitement, and there’s an added kick to the season as well. If you’re one of those folks who wants to catch up with all of the connecting episodes that lead up to the recent Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, this is the season for you to get on board.

Meanwhile, in the land of Netflix, two shows have hit Season 3, as fans of Ozark and On My Block will be able to see the next chapter in those particular stories. This is especially exciting, considering the latter show had a rather surprising finale in its Season 2 closer (and resolution on that front has already been promised).

Finally, if you can’t get enough of the new reality craze The Circle, then you’re in luck. As any Netflix reality fan will tell you, if you’re ever feeling the pinch in-between seasons of any particular show, the foreign market will have plenty to provide in the interim. So make sure that The Circle Brazil is on your watchlist, if you’re ready for more social media deception.

That is all the Netflix excitement you could want for March 2020! All of the titles listed above are subject to change and availability, so don’t forget to check back occasionally to see if anything’s changed. Also, don’t forget that the February 2020 lineup is still available, in case you think you’ve missed something you’re really looking forward to, or just want to plan the rest of your month’s viewing ahead of time. We’ll see you back here around this time next month, as April 2020’s lineup will be ready and waiting for the world to behold.