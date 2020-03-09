🔥Netflix needs to make Spenser Confidential 2🔥

Spenser Confidential – Credit: Daniel McFadden With Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke becoming a huge success, Netflix needs to make a sequel!Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 6. After its opening weekend, it’s one of the Top 10 most-watched movies and shows on Netflix.The Netflix original movie is getting a lot of big buzz on social media, and I think everyone has the same thought: Netflix needs to make a sequel to Spenser Confidential.Netflix doesn’t have that many opportunities to turn their original movies into franchises, but they definitely have the makings of a good one with Wahlberg and Duke leading the way.Spenser Confidential is directed by Peter Berg, and it follows Spenser, played by Wahlberg, who is a former police officer who got in too deep on a murder investigation. He ends up doing time, and when he gets out, he finds himself right in the middle of another case of corruption in Boston.This time, though, he has a new partner, Hawk, an up-and-coming MMA fighter, played by Duke.There’s definitely the potential for more Spenser and Hawk mess-arounds! And, that’s the best part of this movie. Duke and Wahlberg have great chemistry, and they make a great team. It’s not always like that for these buddy action comedies.Without a doubt, Duke is the best part of this movie, and Hawk in the best character in the film. He’s the perfect complement to Wahlberg’s character, Spenser. What’s the next case they can crack together? They’ve already formed a nice little team with Iliza Shlesinger’s character, Cissy, and Alan Arkin’s character, Henry.We also saw a Boston firefighter set up in the final scene of the film. That opens the door to a sequel right away!As mentioned, Netflix doesn’t have the opportunity very often to make their original movies into franchises, but we’ve already seen it work for a few films, including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Netflix is also expected to bring back 6 Underground for at least one sequel, and other action movie sequels, including Bright 2, are also happening at Netflix.With the decision to order sequels for those movies, it’s clear that Netflix feels like it’s important to build fanbases. And, I think they just created one with Spenser Confidential. Now, it’s important to continue to provide that fanbase with content.The key to Netflix’s future is delivering entertaining movies and shows like Spenser Confidential. It’s not “original” or “unique,” but it’s entertaining and viewers know what they’re getting into for the next two hours.I’m all for a Spenser Confidential 2, and I think most viewers will be on board, too!Stay tuned for more news about Spenser Confidential 2!