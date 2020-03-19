🔥Netflix Is Losing A Nic Cage Fan-Favorite To Disney+🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since the Mouse House launched its streaming service in November, not every Disney movie was available on day one. Some of the studio’s movies that were available on Netflix have started to slowly transition off the service and make their way to Disney+. And even though National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets has been on Disney+ for some time, the original Nicolas Cage-led National Treasure will officially join the sequel on the service next month.

Along with today’s announcement that Disney+ will release the Hollywood Bowl live-to-film concert of Pixar’s Coco, subscribers will also have access to watching Nic Cage steal the Declaration of Independence in April. National Treasure is hitting the streaming platform on April 30, so you can add it to your watchlist now. The fan-favorite has Nicolas Cage’s historian character, Benjamin Gates, following clues at locations across the United States to uncover legendary riches.

National Treasure will be joined by a slew of exciting releases also hitting Disney+ in April. 1998’s Doctor Dolittle with Eddie Murphy is returning to the service after temporarily leaving at the start of 2020. Demi Lovato’s early Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance, more episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and a ton of nature documentaries, such as Monkey Kingdom and Penguins, will become available as well.

It’s a great time to delve back into the Disney live-action hit, especially since National Treasure 3 might be finally back on track after finding a series delays dating back to 2012. After the franchise’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer successfully brought back the Bad Boys movies with January’s record-breaking third movie, he has hired Bad Boys For Life’s script writer Chris Bremner to pen the third National Treasure movie, along with Bad Boys 4.

It’s also a particularly good time to be a Nicolas Cage fan, who has started to get involved in some especially exciting projects following a notable 2018 when he starred in both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Mandy. After recently working on the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, Cage is signed on to play an amusement park janitor in horror film Wally’s Wonderland that’s been in the middle of filming, as well as play an exaggerated version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is expected in spring 2021.

National Treasure also has an incredible cast including Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel and Christopher Plummer. It was a massive hit back in 2004, becoming the tenth highest grossing film domestically and racking up a worldwide total of $347 million worldwide. Check it out on Disney+ starting April 30. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to Disney+ now.