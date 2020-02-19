🔥Netflix is adding at least 110 new movies and shows in March 2020🔥

Netflix shared the full list of the new Netflix movies and shows coming in March 2020, including Ozark season 3, On My Block season 3, and more!Netflix just announced the full list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in March 2020, and there’s definitely something for everyone. There’s a good mix of old movies, new movies, new Netflix movies, new Netflix originals, documentaries, comedy specials and more!Most Netflix subscribers will be tuning in for the big Netflix shows coming to the streaming service in March, including Ozark season 3 and On My Block season 3. These are two of the most popular shows on the streaming service, and they’re landing a few weeks apart.On My Block season 3 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11. We finally get to see how things worked out for the squad after they were (SPOILER ALERT!) kidnapped at the end of season 2. We don’t know why, exactly, they were kidnapped, but we have a pretty good idea it’s going to bring the series and events of the series full circle.This show will probably be the second-most-watched show of the month behind Ozark season 3.At the end of the month, Ozark season 3 lands on Netflix. It’s been a really long wait between seasons 2 and 3, so I’m guessing fans are chomping at the bit to see this new season. As you recall, (SPOILER ALERT!) the Byrde family was going to make their escape to Australia, but Wendy pulled the plug on that plan. Instead, they’ll be sticking around and running the riverboat casino.According to Netflix, the third season begins about six months after the season 2 finale, so there’s been a little time for things to simmer a little bit.Jason Bateman also announced the Ozark season 3 trailer will drop on March 5!In addition to Ozark and On My Block, Netflix is also releasing a new season of Ugly Delicious (March 6), Elite season 3 (March 13), Kingdom season 2 (March 13), and Greenhouse Academy season 4 (March 20).We’re also really excited to watch new Netflix shows like Feel Good (March 19), Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20) and The Letter for the King (March 20).All American season 2 and Black Lightning season 3 will be added to Netflix on Tuesday, March 17.Overall, it’s going to be a really good month for new Netflix movies and shows! Sometimes, Netflix announces release dates for new shows and movies for the new month after the month has started. There could be a few other movies and shows to add to this list soon.Check out the list of new releases below.Netflix new releases: March 2020March 1 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2Always a BridesmaidBeyond the MatCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGoodFellasHaywireHe’s Just Not That Into YouHookHugoKung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate EventsLife as We Know ItLooney Tunes: Back in ActionOutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRichie RichSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3There Will Be BloodTootsieValentine’s DayVelvet Colección: Grand FinaleZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from TexasMarch 3 Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life CrisisMarch 4Lil Peep: Everybody’s EverythingMarch 5 Castlevania: Season 3Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of ColorsMarch 6 GuiltyI am JonasParadise PD: Part 2The Protector: Season 3Spenser ConfidentialTwin Murders: The Silence of the White CityUgly Delicious: Season 2March 8 Sitara: Let Girls DreamMarch 10 Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to StealMarc Maron: End Times FunMarch 11The Circle BrazilDirty Money: Season 2Last FerryOn My Block: Season 3Summer NightMarch 12 Hospital PlaylistMarch 13 100 HumansBEASTARSBloodrideElite: Season 3Go KartsKingdom: Season 2Lost GirlsThe Valhalla MurdersWomen of the NightMarch 15 AftermathMarch 16 The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3Search PartySilver Linings PlaybookTinker, Tailor, Soldier, SpyThe Young MessiahMarch 17 Bert Kreischer: Hey Big BoyAll American: Season 2Black Lightning: Season 3Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy BottomMarch 18Lu Over the WallMarch 19 Altered Carbon: ResleevedFeel GoodMarch 20 A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio StoryArchibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2BuddiDino Girl Gauko: Season 2Greenhouse Academy: Season 4The Letter for the KingMaskaThe PlatformSelf Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. WalkerUltrasTiger KingMarch 23 Sol LevanteMarch 25 Crip Camp: A Disability RevolutionCurtizThe Occupant (Hogar)SignsYooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3March 267SEEDS: Part 2Blood FatherUnorthodoxMarch 27 Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2The DeclineDragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden DragonIl processoKilling Them SoftlyOzark: Season 3There’s Something in the WaterTrue: Wuzzle Wegg DayUncorkedWhat are you most excited to watch on Netflix in March 2020? Spread the word about all these new shows and movies.