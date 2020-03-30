🔥Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Great Movies This Week To Help You Self-Isolate🔥

Now that we’re self-isolating at home to help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, this may be the perfect opportunity to catch up on things that have been in our Netflix watchlist for so long.

The novel coronavirus, a mutated strand from the family of coronaviruses, originated from Wuhan, China late last year, but currently, every single country in the world is battling the outbreak. As of now, more than 714,000 people have contracted the disease and 33,617 passed away due to severe cases of acute respiratory syndrome. In the US alone, more than 139,000 patients have been identified and approximately 158 million people are under lockdown across all 50 states. While the ramifications of the COVID-19 may have dealt the world of economics an unprecedented blow, business models like Netflix have profited from people spending more time at home with little to do.

Now, obviously, the platform has enough TV shows and movies in its library to support users through many years of a pandemic such as this, but in case you’ve been going through the list looking for things to binge-watch but couldn’t find anything interesting, the list of the things that are coming to Netflix this week might help you out. And they will, as this will see a huge influx of titles from distributors like Universal Studios, Sony, Warner Bros., etc.

March 31st

Akbar Birbal (Season 1)

Bal Ganesh (Season 1)

Greater (2016)

Paharganj (2019)

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Punyakoti (2019)

The Windsors (Season 3)

Tree House Tales (Season 1)

April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Bloodsport (1988)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)

Community (6 Seasons)

David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020)

Deep Impact (1998)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series)

Just Friends (2005)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)

Lethal Weapon / Lethal Weapon 2 / Lethal Weapon 3 / Lethal Weapon 4

Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)

Minority Report (2002)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mud (2012)

Nailed It! (Season 4)

Operation Odessa (2018)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)

Promised Land (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Saint Seiya (Season 5)

Salt (2010)

School Daze (1988)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Soul Plane (2004)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2)

Sunrise in Heaven (2019)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The Hangover (2009)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Matrix / The Matrix Reloaded / The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Players Club (1998)

The Roommate (2011)

The Runaways (2010)

The Social Network (2010)

Wildling (2018)

April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019)

April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Money Heist (Part 4)

Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Season 1)

Starbeam (Season 1)

April 4th

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

As you can see, there are some big names on this list, like the Lethal Weapon franchise or the Matrix trilogy. Additionally, some of Aaron Sorkin’s movies, like The Social Network and Molly’s Game could also prove to be a great watch. And as the icing on the cake, Netflix plans to wrap it up by releasing The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2017 masterpiece.

