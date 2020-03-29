🔥Netflix is adding 63 new movies and shows this week🔥

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer/ Creator Dan Harmon speak during the ‘Community’ panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Looking for something new to watch to distract you from the news? Netflix has you covered with 63 new movies and shows being added this week.With a lot of us staying at home now, new shows and movies on Netflix are more important than ever. Luckily, there are a ton of things being added this week. Whether you’re looking for a fan-favorite sitcom, a franchise of films, or a new season of a Netflix Original, the streaming service has everything you could possibly want to watch.All six seasons of Community are coming to Netflix on April 1. The series, starring Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie and Ken Jeong, follows a suspended lawyer (McHale) who is made to start community college when it turns out his Bachelor’s degree is fake. As he begins classes, he starts to form a group of friends from the other students he meets.If you’re more in the mood to binge-watch a film franchise, all three Matrix films (The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions) hit Netflix on April 1. The movies follow Neo (Keanu Reeves) as he learns what reality really is and how he can fight against the people trying to control it.Or perhaps you’re looking for a new season of a Netflix Original? You’re in luck because part 4 of Money Heist is coming on April 3. With part 3 ending with the professor thinking his girlfriend had been killed by the police and Nairobi being shot, anything could happen in the next season. One thing for sure is that Gandia, a supporting character in part 3, will have a major role in this upcoming season.Check out the trailer here: New on Netflix this week: March 29- April 4March 31Akbar Birbal: Season 1Bal Ganesh: Season 1GreaterPaharganjPretty Little StalkerPunyakotiThe Windsors: Season 3Tree House Tales: Season 1April 140 Days and 40 Nights.BloodsportCadillac RecordsCan’t Hardly WaitCheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke Community: 6 SeasonsLethal WeaponLethal Weapon 2Lethal Weapon 3Lethal Weapon Man Like Mobeen: Season 3Minority ReportMolly’s GameMortal KombatMudDeep ImpactGod’s Not DeadHow to Fix a Drug ScandalJust FriendsKiller Klowns from Outer SpaceKim’s Convenience: Season 4Nailed It!: Season 4Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 3Promised LandRoad to PerditionSaltSchool DazeSherlock HolmesSoul PlaneSunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2Sunrise in HeavenTad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King MidasTaxi DriverThe Death of StalinThe Girl with All the GiftsThe HangoverThe Little VampireThe Matrix The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions The Perks of Being a WallflowerThe Players Club The RoommateThe Runaways The Social NetworkWildlingApril 2The Good, the Bad and the UglyViolet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory DollApril 3Coffee & KareemMoney Heist: The PhenomenonMoney Heist: Part 4Nicky Jam: El Ganador: Season 1Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Season 1Starbeam: Season 1April 4Angel Has FallenWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!