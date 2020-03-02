🔥Netflix is adding 56 new movies and shows this week🔥

Castlevania — Courtesy of Netflix — Acquired via Netflix Media Center A new month means a ton of stuff is added to Netflix, including Castlevania, Goodfellas, and Space Jam. Take a look at the full list here!March is finally here and that means a bunch of new movies and shows are being added to Netflix! Whether you’re looking for a new season of an animated show based on a video game, a classic mob fiilm, or a 90s fan-favorite movie, the streaming service has something for you this week.It’s our time, Castlevania fans! The third season is finally here on Mar. 5. Last season finished with Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha finally killing Dracula, but his minions are still doing his evil deeds. Camilla, Dracula’s general and mistress, is looking to take his place as is Isaac, who is putting together an army of the undead.The new season will start with Trevor and Sypha teaming up while Alucard stays at his ancestral home. The main question for this season: is Dracula really gone for good?Check out the trailer here:If you’re more in the mood for a classic mob movie, Goodfellas dropped on the streaming service on Mar. 1. The Martin Scorcese-directed film stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci. The movie tells the story of Henry Hill and his time in the Italian mob.Or maybe you’re looking for a comedy? Luckily, Space Jam also hit Netflix on Mar. 1. The 90s classic half-animated, half-live action film shows what happens when the NBA and the Looney Tunes combine to fight off aliens who have taken over the bodies of many of the NBA’s greatest stars. The film stars Micheal Jordan, Bill Murray, and all your favorite Looney Tunes characters.New on Netflix this week: Mar. 1-7Mar. 1Akame ga Kill!: Season 1Always a BridesmaidBabylon Berlin: Season 3Beyond the MatCalico Critters Mini Episodes Clover: Season 1Calico Critters: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky: Season 1Change in the AirCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFrank & LolaFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGo! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2GoodfellasHaywireHe’s Just Not That Into YouHookHugo Kung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate EventsLife as We Know ItLooney Tunes: Back in ActionOrdinary World OutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: Extinction Ri¢hie Ri¢hSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3There Will Be BloodTootsieValentine’s DayVelvet Colección: Grand FinaleVoice: Season 1ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from TexasMar. 3FreaksFreshman YearTaylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life CrisisMar. 4Everybody’s EverythingMar. 5Castlevania: Season 3Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of ColorsWassup Man GO!Mar. 6Alakada ReloadedGuiltyI am JonasParadise PD: Part 2Spenser ConfidentialThe Protector: Season 3Twin Murders: The Silence of the White CityUgly Delicious: Season 2What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!