🔥Netflix is adding 31 new movies and shows this week🔥

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: Octavia Spencer attends a special screening of Universal Pictures’ “Ma” at Regal LA Live on May 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Netflix is adding a ton of new movies and shows this week, including Silver Linings Playbook and Black Lightning. Check out the full list here!Now that a lot of us are home and looking for things to do, it’s the perfect time to check out the new movies and shows Netflix is releasing this week. Whether you’re looking for a new biopic series, an Oscar-winning film, or a superhero show, the streaming service has covered with things to watch to distract yourself.On Mar. 20, Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer hits Netflix. The series follows Sarah Breedlove as she begins and builds up her hair care business which ultimately leads to her becoming the first female self-made millionaire. She fought through both sexism and racism for her success.Check out the trailer here: If you’re more in the mood for a superhero series, season 3 of Black Lightning comes to Netflix on Mar. 17. The series continues to follow Jefferson aka Black Lightning as he fights the corrupt government agency, A.S.A, and threats from6 the country of Markovia. This season also connects with Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths and shows how Black Lightning will play a role in the crossover.Or maybe you’re looking for an award-winning movie? If that’s the case, Silver Linings Playbook comes to the streaming service on Mar. 16. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Jacki Weaver, and Robert De Niro and follows Pat (Cooper) as he deals with life with a mental illness. He plans to get back with his ex-wife, but that all changes with he meets Tiffany (Lawrence).Mar. 15AftermathBen & Holly’s Little Kingdom: Season 1DeanThomas & Friends: Season 24The AssignmentMar. 16The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3Search PartySilver Linings PlaybookTinker Tailor Soldier SpyThe Young MessiahMar. 17Bert Kreischer: Hey Big BoyAll American: Season 2Black Lightning: Season 3Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom: Season 1Mar. 18All I WishLu Over the WallAltered Carbon: ResleevedXV: Beyond the TrylineMar. 20A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2Buddi: Season 1Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2Feel Good: Season 1Greenhouse Academy: Season 4Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. WalkerShe: Season 1The Letter for the King: Season 1The PlatformTiger King UltrasVampires: Season 1What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!