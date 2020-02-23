🔥Netflix is adding 24 new shows and movies this week🔥

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS – Credit: Netflix Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? Check out any of the 24 new shows and movies coming to the streaming service this week.It’s the last week of February! How did that happen? But just because it’s the final days of the month doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of new movies and shows being added to Netflix. There are a ton.Whether you’re looking for a new teen superhero show, the second season of a Netflix Original, or another movie based on a young adult novel, the streaming service has you covered.I Am Not Okay With This follows a teen girl as she realizes she’s not like other kids she knows. She has superpowers! Besides the normal stuff teens have to deal with, she has to figure out why, all of a sudden, she can do remarkable things. The first season hits Netflix on Feb. 26.Check out the trailer here:Perhaps you’re more in the mood for some sci-fi? You’re in luck because season 2 of Altered Carbon comes out on Feb. 27 and this time Anthony Mackie is the star! Takeshi Kovacs is in a new sleeve this season and is continuing to look for his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer. Simone Missick aka Misty Knight from Luke Cage is also part of the new cast.Take a look at the trailer for season 2 here:If you’re looking for a teen drama, All the Bright Places, based on the novel of the same name, hits Netflix on Feb. 28. The movie follows Violet and Theodore who fall in love with each other while struggling with very difficult emotions due to their past and present.Quick note: this is being promoted as a romance, but it does not have a happy ending. If suicide is a trigger for you, you should be aware that it’s a pretty big part of this movie.Check out the trailer here:New on Netflix this week: Feb. 23-29Feb. 23Full CountFeb. 24Every Time I DiePete Davidson: Alive From New York Feb. 26I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1The Trials of Gabriel FernandezFeb. 27Altered Carbon: Season 2Followers: Season 1Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution The Angry Birds Movie 2Feb. 28All the Bright PlacesAmit Tandon: Family TandonciesAlways a Witch: Season 2Babylon Berlin: Season 3Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex CollectionJeopardy!: Cindy Stowell CollectionJeopardy!: Seth Wilson CollectionJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Season 2La trinchera infinitaQueen Sono: Season 1Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1Top Boy: Season 1UnstoppableFeb. 29Jerry MaguireWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!