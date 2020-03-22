🔥Netflix is adding 24 new movies and shows this week🔥

OZARK – Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix If you’re looking for some new shows and movies to watch, Netflix has you covered. Take a look at everything coming to the streaming service this week.How’s everyone doing? Looking for some new shows and movies to watch now that a lot of us are at home? You’re in luck because Netflix is adding a bunch of new content this week. Whether you’re looking for a new season of a Netflix Original, a new dramatic movie, or a series about one of the founders of psychoanalysis, the streaming service has something for you.Ready for the new season of Ozark? It’s coming on Friday, Mar. 27. Season 3 takes place six months after the season 2 finale. While the casino is open, Marty and Wendy are fighting over where the family will end up. Marty wants to keep things as is while Wendy, with the help of Helen and Omar Navarro, want to expand the business. But when Ben, Wendy’s brother comes to town, things quickly turn chaotic.Take a sneak peek at what’s in store here: Looking for a new movie to distract you? Uncorked hits Netflix Mar. 27. The film follows Elijah, played by Mamoudou Athie, as he tries to figure out how he can follow his dream of becoming a sommelier while not angering his father who expects him to take over the family BBQ restaurant.Take a look at the trailer here: Or perhaps you want to check out a murder mystery with Sigmund Freud as the sleuth? I never thought I’d write that, but here we are. Freud comes out on Mar. 23 and follows one of the most famous psychoanalysts as he investigates a conspiracy in 1880s Vienna. It’s a German production and looks super dark and creepy.Check out the trailer here: New on Netflix this week: Mar. 22-28Mar. 23Freud: Season 1The BygoneMar. 24Tom Segura: Ball HogMar. 25Bethany Hamilton: UnstoppableCrip Camp: A Disability Revolution CurtizThe Mire: Season 1The OccupantYooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3Mar. 267Seeds: Season 2Blood FatherUnorthodoxMar. 27Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden DragonHappy!: Season 2Killing Them SoftlyLadies Up: Season 1MaskaOzark: Season 3Trixie Mattel: Moving PartsTrue: Wuzzle Wegg DayUncorkedWassup Man GO!Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales of the Ladeside Winter AdventureWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments section below!