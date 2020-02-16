🔥Netflix is adding 21 new movies and show this week🔥

Photo Credit: The Chef Show/Netflix, Acquired from Netflix Media Center Ready to watch something new on Netflix this week? You’re in luck as there are 21 new movies and shows coming to the streaming service. Check them out here!A new week is here (is it spring yet?) and that means a bunch of movies and shows are being added to Netflix. Whether you’re looking for a new season of a chef show, a new series about gentrification, or a movie with Academy Award Winner Brad Pitt, Netflix has you covered!Jon Favreau is back with volume 3 of The Chef Show on Feb. 17. Favreau, along with chef Roy Choi, explores different kinds of food and bring a few of their celebrity friends along for the ride.There doesn’t seem to be a trailer for this new season yet, so watch for that this week.More in the mood for a comedy with an important message? Check out season 1 of Gentefied on Feb. 21.The series is based on a digital show of the same title and follows three cousins who work together to keep their grandfather’s taco shop open as the neighborhood changes. Besides the humor, the show also addresses what Latinxs in America deal with every day.Check out the trailer here:Looking for a movie with a couple of award-winning actors? By the Sea starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (and directed by Jolie) comes to Netflix Feb.16. The movie came out in 2015 when Brangelina was still a thing and ironically, shows a couple trying to make their marriage work while they stay at a hotel in France.Was this movie the first signs of their split? Will we ever be able to stop talking about them and Jennifer Aniston?! Please say yes!New on Netflix this week: Feb. 16-22Feb. 16By the SeaMiss VirginiaMr. RightOn the Real: Season 1Term LifeThe ForestFeb. 17Love Dot Com: The Social ExperimentThe Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1The Chef Show: Volume 3Feb. 20SpectrosUntamed RomaniaFeb. 21A Haunted HouseBabiesGentefied: Season 1Glitch Techs: Season 1Hyena: Season 1Puerta 7: Season 1System CrasherThe BodyThe Last Thing He Wanted Yeh BalletWhat will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!