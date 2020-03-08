🔥Netflix is adding 20 new movies and shows this week🔥

ON MY BLOCK – Credit: Kevin Estrada/Netflix A ton of new movies and shows are being added to Netflix this week, including Elite, On My Block, and Carmen Sandiego. Take a look at the full list here!Another week means lots of new movies and shows are being added to Netflix! If you’re looking for an interactive special based on an old favorite, another season of a Netflix Original, or a new season of a Spanish crime drama, the streaming service has you covered this week.On Mar. 10, Carmen Sandiego is back with a new interactive special. Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal follows Carmen as she tries to rescue her friends after V.I.L.E kidnapped them. If she doesn’t make it in time, they’ll be turned evil and not have a choice but to do V.I.L.E’s bidding.But what’s different about this show is that the viewer gets a say in what Carmen does. Different prompts will come on the screen and you select what you want her to do next!Check out the trailer here: If you’re an On My Block fan, season 3 of the Netflix Original show hits the streaming service on Mar. 11. Season 2 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with Cesar, Ruby, Jamal, and Monse all being abducted and Monse finally deciding to leave for boarding school. It will be interesting to see if he sticks with that decision after the abduction. And will they all make it out alive?Take a peak at the trailer for season 3 here: Or maybe you’re in the mood for murder and mayhem, season 3 of Elite comes to Netflix on Mar. 13. Season 3 will be exploring how Marina’s murder and finding out who the culprit is affects everyone in the school. Certain relationships (Omar and Ander, specifically) are also likely to develop and who knows? Maybe there’ll be another murder!!Check out the trailer here: New on Netflix this week: Mar. 8-14Mar. 8Sitara: Let Girls DreamMar. 10Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to StealMarc Maron: End Times FunMar. 11Dirty Money: Season 2Last FerryOn My Block: Season 3Q BallSummer NightThe Circle (Brazilian Portuguese): Season 1Mar. 12Fary: HexagoneHospital Playlist: Season 1Mar. 13100 Humans: Season 1Beastars: Season 1BloodrideElite: Season 3Go KartsKingdom: Season 2Lost GirlsThe Valhalla Murders: Season 1Women of the Night: Season 1What will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!