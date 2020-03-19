🔥Netflix brings quality limit to Eurpoean subscribers during global pandemic🔥

LUCIFER – John P. Fleenor/Netflix Netflix has decided to limit streaming quality to preserve bandwidth in Europe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.We are unfortunately to the point where we are getting daily updates on how governments, companies, and businesses are addressing the coronavirus outbreak. In the latest development, Netflix will be limiting its streaming quality in Europe in order to save bandwidth.According to Deadline, Netflix is going to be limiting its quality in an effort to preserve bandwidth in Europe. This no doubt comes as a result of people being stuck inside their homes with little to do other than stream movies and TV. After all, this is what streaming services were made for.And hey, we get it. We have a whole site dedicated to these streaming services here at Netflix Life!At this point, this change is only taking effect in Europe. The streaming network didn’t comment on whether it would be implemented in the U.S. But it is easy to see it happening in the U.S. with all of the urges for people to stay inside.You have to give them credit for this move, though. If you’re watching on Netflix, you aren’t necessarily looking for the highest possible quality stream that you can get anyway. The biggest thing that the streaming service has going for it is its convenience. You can watch thousands and thousands of shows and movies at any time – it’s okay that they aren’t necessarily in 4K Ultra HD.All of this certainly showcase the immense popularity of Netflix, a true streaming giant. For one thing, Hulu isn’t available in Europe, and Disney+ will finally become available next Tuesday, March 24. So Netflix all but owns the market there.This could provide a sense of comfort for American watchers who are worried about their quality. With Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video available, as well as more niche services such as HBO and the Criterion Channel, viewers have more than enough options that they won’t need to rely on a singular provider for all of their entertainment.If there is one thing that this all reinforces here is that each one of these streaming services is providing something different. Each has its own market and will find the right people to plug in to the content that it provides.For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.