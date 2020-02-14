🔥Netflix And Movie Trailers Of The Week: The Hunt, French Dispatch, And More🔥

Another work week has come and gone, likely far quicker than you realized. And with each new week comes a slew of exciting entertainment news, the best of which you can find here at CinemaBlend. This includes seven days worth of trailers, as the marketing campaigns behind major releases start to pick up. Trailers are a very important part of moviemaking, as its the only footage that can convince moviegoers to mark their calendars and eventually head to theaters. Streaming services like Netflix and Hulu have quickly established themselves as major forces in the film world, although this week’s trailers are all surprisingly headed to theaters.

The Hunt

The horror genre has been in a serious renaissance over the past few years, with plenty of new and exciting concepts hitting theaters to critical and box office acclaim. Many of the most recent hits comes from Blumhouse Productions, including The Hunt. This movie has been the source of some controversy, and has already been delayed a number of months. Originally set to hit theaters in September, The Hunt was pushed back after a string of mass shootings. What’s more, the movie has even taken criticism from Donald Trump himself. But The Hunt is finally making its way to theaters, and this new trailer showed its unique tone and mixture of comedy and horror. Director Craig Zobel assembled a strong cast to bring the movie to fruition, including Emma Stone, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton. The Hunt will (finally) hit theaters on March 13th.

French Dispatch

Certain film directors have a visual language all their own, with a style that is instantly recognizable to audience. Chief among them is acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson, who has had celebrated works in both live-action and animation. Anderson has followed up his acclaimed animated movie Isle of Dogs with The French Dispatch. Officially titled The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, the upcoming dramedy focuses on quirky, rogue journalists who are describing a fictional city. The movie will follow three distinct stories, allowing for Anderson to bring on a massive ensemble cast of names. Some of the actors involved in the upcoming movie include Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Elisabeth Moss, Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Liev Shreiber, Saoirse Ronan, and Liev Shreiber among others. The movie looks like it might be the first Oscar hopeful of 2020, and will hit theaters July 24th.

The Green Knight

Medieval fantasy movies are a tried and true genre in filmmaking, allowing moviegoers to escape into another world altogether. A world full of knights, archers, and even dragons. The Lord of the Rings franchise remains the top of the genre, but Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery is getting in on the action with The Green Knight. The upcoming movie stars Dev Patel as Prince Arthur’s arrogant nephew Sir Gawain. He sets off on an adventure to find the mythical Green Knight, who is said to be a giant green-skinned warrior. This first teaser showed an elevated and visual world, and will definitely turn some heads. Joining Patel in the cast are Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, and Ralph Ineson. The Green Knight hits theaters May 29th courtesy of A24.

Hooking Up

This one looks like a doozy, with some high concepts involved. Hooking Up is written and directed by filmmaker Nico Raineau who is making his feature directorial debut in the upcoming Saban films dramedy. The movie follows protagonist Darla played by Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow. Darla is a sex addict, who loses her job when she’s caught doing the deed in the workplace. She eventually meets Sam Richardson’s Bailey a man who is about to have his testicles removed due to testicular cancer. The unlikely duo ultimately set out on a road trip sex adventure together, where Bailey tries to work through her past sexual experiences and Bailey sews his wild oats while he still can. It’s a bonkers concept, but the trailer is quirky and funny. Hooking Up will hit theaters on March 20th.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel is having a very big week, at least when it comes to trailers. Because in addition to starring in The Green Knight, he’s also the title character of The Personal History of David Copperfield. Directed and directed by Veep creator Armando Iannucci, the movie focuses on the title character which was originally written by Charles Dickens and based off his own life. The upcoming movie adaptation is a comedy/drama mixture that will definitely lean on quirky nature and stellar cast. Joining Patel to bring the epic story to life are Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Benedict Wong, and Gwendoline Christie. The Personal History of David Copperfield will arrive in theaters on May 8th.

Clearly there are some very exciting movies heading to theaters. And surprisingly enough, Netflix was absent from this week’s trailer roundup. But there are still plenty of movies coming to streaming services, as this year’s Academy Award nominations have proved that there’s a seat at the table for establishments like Netflix. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.