🔥Netflix adds 41 new movies and shows today🔥

Netflix adds 41 new movies and shows on March 1, including Space Jam, Goodfellas, Corpse Bride, and so much more. Check out the full list here!The first day of any month means a ton of new movies and shows are added to Netflix and Mar. 1 is no different. The streaming service has added 41 new movies and shows today meaning you can watch one new show/movie a day in March and still not get through everything.While some of the content isn't necessarily new, it's new to Netflix and gives people the opportunity to check out old favorites or find a show or movie they've never seen before.And since St. Patrick's Day is the big holiday this month, there are plenty of movies and shows to watch while you're nursing that hangover the next day. What kind of movie is best to deal with a hangover? One that brings up nostalgia, of course. And we're in luck because Space Jam hits Netflix today!Who knew a half-animated, half-live action movie would turn out to be such a hit? Nineties kids are relentless and Space Jam is the perfect amalgamation of our childhoods. Looney Tunes, Michael Jordan, and Bill Murray, what more could you ask for? Who knew we all needed to see Marvin the Martian as a basketball referee?!Space Jam is the perfect movie for a Saturday afternoon or for the Wednesday after St. Patrick's Day when you pretend to be sick and don't go into work. Cozy up in a dark room with a blanket and watch Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes try to beat an alien basketball team.Other notable movies coming to Netflix include Goodfellas, the classic Martin Scorcese mob movie, Corpse Bride, the stop-motion animated film directed by Tim Burton, Hook, a retelling of Peter Pan starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts, and There Will Be Blood starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Check out the full list below!Mar. 1Akame ga Kill!: Season 1Always a BridesmaidBabylon Berlin: Season 3Beyond the MatCalico Critters Mini Episodes Clover: Season 1Calico Critters: Everyone's Big Dream Flying in the Sky: Season 1Change in the AirCop OutCorpse BrideDonnie BrascoFrank & LolaFreedom WritersGhosts of Girlfriends PastGo! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2GoodfellasHaywireHe's Just Not That Into YouHookHugoKung Fu Panda 2Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate EventsLife as We Know ItLooney Tunes: Back in ActionOrdinary WorldOutbreakResident Evil: ApocalypseResident Evil: ExtinctionRi¢hie Ri¢hSemi-ProSleepoverSpace JamThe GiftThe InterviewThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3There Will Be BloodTootsieValentine's Day Velvet Colección: Grand Finale Voice: Season 1ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas