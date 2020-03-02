🔥Netflix Added A Ton Of Great Movies Today For March🔥

Today is March 1st, which means we have a whole new set of titles to tell you about that just dropped on Netflix. The streaming service has 54 new movies/TV shows from nearly every major studio, including Warner Bros., Paramount and Sony, and while that number is still ten less than what we got last March, there’s far more original content on the service than there was a year ago. So, trust me when I say you’ve got plenty of options.

So many options, in fact, that I often find myself browsing for so long that I can’t decide on what to watch until it gets too late and I go to bed instead. First world problems, right?

In any case, below you’ll find the full list as well as a few descriptions of some personal favorites. Or some that I just felt like commenting on. Enjoy!

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 1st, 2020

46 New Movies

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

Bhangra Paa Le (2020)

Change in the Air (2018)

Cop Out (2010) – Kevin Smith made a cop movie with Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan and while it’s pretty forgettable, hearing Smith talk about the making of it is pretty fun. Apparently, working with Willis is the worst and Smith didn’t pull any punches when speaking about the experience. It’s probably safe to say they’ll never be working together again.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Don Verdean (2015)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Frank & Lola (2016)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Haywire (2011) – An underrated Steven Soderbergh movie. Imagine if he directed one of the Bourne films and this is what you’d get. The fight scene between Michael Fassbender and Gina Carano is worth the price of admission alone.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Hook (1991)

Hugo (2011)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Life as We Know It (2010) – This is weird because I randomly thought about this movie about a week ago. I remember seeing the trailer for it, too, and thinking it had a great premise for a romantic comedy. Upon further review, it looks like the film did better than I thought as well.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Mystic River (2003)

Ordinary World (2016)

Outbreak (1995) – Remember when streaming sales for Contagion went up because of the recent Coronavirus outbreak? Well, I can see something similar happening with Outbreak. It’s not even close to being one of Wolfgang Peterson’s best films, but people might want to check it out now just out of curiosity.

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

Semi-Pro (2008) – When this movie came out, I remember thinking: I love Will Ferrell comedies and I also love basketball. This is surely a win-win, right? Oh how wrong I was.

Sleepover (2004)

Space Jam (1996)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Gift (2015)

The Interview (2014)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – Remember all those years watching this classic on TNT or TBS? It would take about 4 hours because of commercials, but now you can get through it uninterrupted.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Tootsie (1982)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Akama ga Kill! (Season 1)

Babylon Berlin (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Go! Go! Cory Carson) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Velvet Colección (Grand Finale)

Voice (Season 1)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

So, there you have it. Older movies, newer movies, TV series I’ve never heard of and yet another stand-up special. Like I said, Netflix has tons of great content. Good luck getting through it all, though.