🔥Netball Superleague 2020: London Pulse are a new force this season after building team for the future🔥

When netball’s new national season starts on Saturday, the capital’s team will be determined to prove second time around that they have arrived as a new force in the game.

There was little time to prepare when London Pulse were unexpectedly handed a place in the Vitality National Superleague last year following the demise of Team Northumbria.

Unsurprisingly, they finished in bottom place in the 10-team competition having been formed only in 2016 as a junior club – and having competed, albeit successfully, only up to Under-19 level.

Now, with a season of experience under their belts, a new head coach, Sam Bird, and a revamped playing squad, they open the 2020 season live on Sky TV. Saturday morning’s coverage will be part of a bonanza, day-long package in which all 10 teams play their first games of the campaign at Arena Birmingham.

Pulse take on the Strathclyde Sirens with a sell-out crowd of 8,700 expected at the Midlands venue.

The attendance will be a record for a one-day event in the sport in the UK with 98 per cent of the tickets already sold.

The team and their ebullient Chief Executive Natalie Seaton are hoping they will ride the wave of netball’s huge surge in popularity and the vastly increased focus on women’s sport to become a major operation on the national stage – representing London in all its vibrancy and diversity as well as being successful on the court.

After another away date on March 2 against Surrey Storm, Pulse’s first home game at their Copper Box Arena HQ in Stratford’s Olympic Park will be on March 9 against Celtic Dragons.

Seaton, 37, is something of a trail-blazer herself as a black, female top-level executive in sport although, of course, netball does not have to compete with a men’s version of the game and has traditionally been dominated by women.

She is determined to make the team’s name a recognisable one in the city’s sporting firmament.

After a winter of changes from last season, Seaton’s ambition is to drive forward her plan to nurture and build a new group of young players – with some of the sport’s better known figures playing too – into a squad that will mature into one of the best around over the next three to four years.

The new playing roster includes England internationals Lindsay Keable, Chiara Semple and Olivia Tchine along with Northern Ireland representative Michelle Drayne, Jamaican Adean Thomas and South African Sigrid Burger. Seaton, from Bromley, played for Surrey Storm before her retirement and subsequently moved into her executive role.

She said: “This season is our opportunity to really show what we can achieve.

“We’ve got really high aspirations for this season and we have got a really good group of athletes together.

“Last season was a whirlwind while we were getting everything established. But I think we did a relatively good job.

“We had a good team but we probably lacked preparation time.”

“I guess you have to go through a season of learning to see exactly what you need.

“Being granted a place in the VNSL came out of the blue and nobody was expecting us to be announced as a team for 2019.

“There has been a big overhaul since our first season and we’ve retained only three players.

“Now we have what I call the Team of the Future with some really good young stars who we hope are going to make their name this season.

“We’ve got Adean Thomas over from Jamaica and Sigrid Burger is one of the league’s top shooters. And we’ve got some amazing defenders from the England age group set-up.

“We’ve been really clear about our strategy which is to get together a young team which can really grow.”

Netball’s profile has never been higher with Sky’s coverage of the National League continuing this season following the success of the World Cup in Liverpool last summer – in which England were semi-finalists.

“It has been a standout 12 months for netball in England,” Fran Connolly, England Netball Chief Executive Officer said.

“We are putting a lot of focus into making the Vitality Netball Superleague fully professional and aim to make it the best women’s league in the country.

“The anticipation for the upcoming season is really starting to build which is evident from the fantastic ticket sales for the one-day event on Saturday.”

Seaton eagerly points out that Pulse are supremely positioned in east London to create a new kind of netball-watching experience for a new fan base.

The Copper Box is a major legacy arena created for the 2012 Olympics while the facilities of the Olympic Park are nearby and the bars, restaurants and shops of Westfield are on the doorstep.

She understands her position as a black, female sports executive will attract attention and wants to serve as a role model for all women.

But she also insists her job is broader and is not defined by race and gender issues alone.

She has big plans and big ambitions for the team in a purely sporting sense but, again, is keen that that Pulse are a beacon of modern London who can offer enjoyment and inspiration for all of the city’s varied communities.

She went on: “I like to think of myself as pioneering but not just about race but about all the other things we are trying to do as well such as female empowerment, healthy lifestyle, community cohesion and inspiring the next generation.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get an amazing opportunity to create something.

“For me the important thing about being a black female in this role is to show that there are opportunities for anyone from any race to do such things in sport.

“Traditionally netball has thrived in the counties so maybe that explains why there has been no London team.

“Now we can really draw upon the diverse culture of London.

“We want people to come along and enjoy what is a fast-paced sport and enjoy the entertainment we are putting on.

“We want them to experience the whole Olympic Park and to go to Westfield, do a bit of shopping, enjoy the facilities and the bars and restaurants. Then enjoy the game. We’re hoping to have hospitality at the arena, too.

“This definitely feels like a sport on the rise. And it is only going to get bigger and better.”

