🔥'Nervous' Tyson Fury will be having sleepless nights says Deontay Wilder as he promises rematch knockout🔥

Deontay Wilder has accused Tyson Fury of having sleepless nights in the lead-up to their heavyweight clash and promised the Briton would not recover from another knockdown in their rematch.

Fury, 31, appeared to be out for the count when floored by the American in December 2018 but recovered for a controversial draw, with many critics claiming he should have won.

However, ahead of their fight in Las Vegas on February 22, Wilder warned: “When you get knocked down by someone, you never forget it or how they did it.

“Deep down, I feel he’s nervous, very nervous from what happened the first time. When you go in there for a second time it has to be stressful and you definitely can’t sleep at night.

“He’s worried and I don’t think his confidence is that high because of the state I left him in before.

“I gave this man concussion and it will happen again. I knocked him out the first time, but I didn’t get it and I’m going to knock him out again.

“The Gypsy King is going to be floored and he’s definitely not getting up.”

Wilder also claimed to have broken his hand in the lead-up to their first encounter and warned Fury he would be a much tougher obstacle second time around.

“In the first Fury fight, I broke my hand,” Wilder, who holds the WBC belt, told BT Sport.

“I only had one hand. The right hand was very off. In camp, I didn’t want to throw it to injure it even more.”