Nerinx Hall’s Punnewaert pulls off upset; Parkway West uses depth to claim team title

1 of 9

Visitation’s Emily O’Connell swims her way to victory in the 100-yard butterfly at the Missouri Class 1 swimming and diving championships on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Members of Villa Duchesne’s 200-yard freestyle relay team (from left to right), Carly Fesler, Hattie McNulty, Caroline Roderick and Madelyn Schoedel pose with the Missouri Class 1 championship plaque on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com

Members of Villa Duchesne’s 200-yard freestyle relay team celebrate their victory at the Missouri Class 1 swimming and diving championships on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com