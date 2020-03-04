Neman: Botanical Garden’s museum has an exhibit all about — potatoes?

Woman Selling Potatoes in Market, La Paz, Bolivia, a photograph taken by Olga Martha Montiel, is featured in the exhibition Potato (Solanum tuberosum): Apple of the Earth, at the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The St. Louis Art Museum has its six paintings by Van Gogh. The Missouri History Museum has its exhibit on the Mighty Mississippi.And for just a couple of more weeks, the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden has an exhibit all about potatoes.Don’t scoff. The humble potato is the fourth biggest food crop in the world, said museum curator Nezka Pfeifer. Surely it is a subject worth exploring, especially when there is food involved.The food comes courtesy of Bulrush, the still-new Grand Center restaurant run by noted chef Rob Connoley and featuring the cuisine of the Ozarks.Potatoes? The Ozarks?Early settlers did, in fact, grow potatoes in the Ozarks, Pfeifer said. In celebration of both that fact and the museum’s exhibit, the restaurant will have a speed-tasting event on March 11 featuring several potato-based dishes, including potato-based beverages.If you can’t make it to one of the event’s three seatings, or even if you can, there is still the small but informative exhibit at the Sachs Museum that examines the history and botany of potatoes, along with the unexpected: cooks’ tools, toys and contemporary art.

A collection of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys is a popular attraction at the Potato (Solaunum tuberosum): Apple of the Earth exhibit at the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden.Photo by Virginia Harold.

The toys include a genuine spud gun and a collection of Potato Heads. One Mrs. Potato Head is elegantly adorned as an Ocean Sea Mermaid Spud, and one of the Mr. Potato Heads is dressed as Darth Tater.Who said museum exhibits aren’t fun?Naturally, the exhibit also looks at the tragic side of potatoes, too. The Irish Potato Famine, which in Ireland is called the Great Hunger, killed an estimated 1 million people in Ireland and an additional 100,000 others across northern Europe in the late 1840s.Some of the art in the exhibit, especially a set of potato prints in the first-floor gallery, makes reference to this time, a possibility of a similar blight and the need for horticulturalists to continue hybridizing and breeding potatoes to be resistant to such problems.The famine was caused by a fungus, phytophthora infestans, that still exists, still harms crops and, according to Pfeifer, cannot be killed. And the exhibit has examples of other pests that can and do destroy potato crops — beetles, moths and insects called sharpshooters that do not do any damage themselves but can carry devastating viruses to the plants.Potatoes belong to the nightshade family of plants, including tomatoes, peppers and eggplants, which were all long thought of as poisonous. Pfeifer said that every part of the potato that isn’t the potato actually is poisonous, including the flower, the seeds and the fruit.This was news to me. The potato plant has a fruit?It does. In the exhibit, one illustration depicts several of the types of fruit that are found on different varieties of potatoes and, perhaps not surprisingly, several of them look like peppers, tomatoes and certain eggplants. But Pfeifer said it would be a bad idea to eat them.The exhibit covers many other aspects of all things spud, from delightfully decorated potato sacks to ancient-looking modern tools used to plant potatoes in Peru to baskets used to harvest them in Ireland. One display case is devoted to the kitchen tools used by modern cooks to prepare potatoes; another holds whimsical potato-shaped serving platters, along with a gorgeous potato ring made out of silver.If your taste runs to potato mashers, an entire display case and a half is filled with mashers from around the world, in both wood and metal.My favorite items, though, were small: a pair of salt-and-pepper shakers that look exactly like Russet potatoes. You won’t find those at the St. Louis Art Museum.Potato (Solanum tuberosum): Apple of the Earth is at the Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, through March 17. Free with garden admission. For more information, call 314- 577-5100 or visit missouribotanicalgarden.orgSeatings for Starch of March: Potato Tasting at Bulrush STL will be at 5: 45, 6: 30 and 7: 15 p.m. March 11 at Bulrush, 3307 Washington Boulevard. Tickets are $60, a portion of which is donated to the Missouri Botanical Garden. For more information, call 314-449-1208 or visit exploretock.com/bulrush.

