Neko Case set to make her debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall

Neko CaseCourtesy of the artist

Neko Case is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. June 26. A special guest will be announced.Tickets are $32-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111. The ticket prices include a $1 charity donation to Peer Solutions.This is Case’s debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall.Go to thesheldon.org for more information.

