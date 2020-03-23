🔥Neil Diamond updates Sweet Caroline during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of celebrities and high-profile figures trying to raise awareness on the measures that will prevent the spread of the virus.

The latest celebrity to do so is Neil Diamond, who has updated the words to his classic 1969 hit Sweet Caroline.

His lyrics “Hands, touching hands/Reaching out, touching me, touching you” have now been made more coronavirus-appropriate.

Posting a new version of the song on Twitter, Diamond, 79, now sings: “Hands…washing hands…

“Reaching out…don’t touch me, and I won’t touch you!”

The humorous new take on the song was welcomed on Twitter, having since received over 116,000 likes and 43,000 retweets.

Members of the public are looking for more uplifting content amidst all the doom and gloom, with Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway reaching 11 million viewers as they attempted to brighten up the weekend.

Elsewhere, Kevin Bacon is calling people to remember what they’re being forced to stay on the sofa for, with his new #IStayInFor campaign.

The campaign sees people write down the name of who they’re choosing to stay in for, and then asking six of their friends to do the same on social media.

Currently in the UK, 5,683 people are confirmed to have contracted the deadly Covid-19, with 281 confirmed dead from the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged members of the public to practise social distancing, keeping more than two metres away from others when outside, and to self-isolate if you are elderly or at risk.

While some have tried to stay indoors, others have ignored the government advice, with many parks seeing thousands of people outside during this weekend’s sunny weather.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to fighting coronavirus – suggesting that a curfew enforced by police was possible, in line with measures taken in other countries.