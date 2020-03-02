🔥Neil Critchley leaves Liverpool Under-23s post to become new head coach at Blackpool🔥

Liverpool have confirmed that Neil Critchley has left his role as U23s boss in order to join Blackpool as head coach.

The 41-year-old is bringing an end to a six-and-a-half-year stint on Merseyside so as to take his first steps into senior football management.

Critchley will step into the vacancy created by Simon Grayson’s recent sacking, taking over a side placed 13th in League One – comfortably clear of relegation but also well short of the play-offs.

The move continues a rollercoaster season for the Lancashire-born coach, who was thrown into the first-team spotlight at Anfield unexpectedly on two occasions earlier this term.

Liverpool’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup saw Critchley and a group of youngsters contest a senior game in the EFL Cup at Aston Villa back in December.

He was also in the dugout at Anfield last month as an U23s side took on Shrewsbury in an FA Cup fourth-round replay in the absence of their senior colleagues, who were given time off during the Premier League winter break.

The hosts’ 1-0 win that evening no doubt contributed to an enhanced reputation that has resulted in Critchley’s switch to Bloomfield Road.

According to academy director Alex Inglethorpe, the move is further proof that the pathway to first-team football provided at Kirkby works for coaches as much as players.

“It’s a bittersweet day in many respects,” he said.

“Obviously losing a person and professional of Neil’s calibre is something that is a disappointment, but at the same time we have great excitement and joy that he has been given this wonderful opportunity.

“We see this as a reflection on the Academy as a whole, that it’s an environment where players and coaches have a pathway to progression and self-improvement.

“Blackpool want Neil because of the work he’s done at Liverpool and it shows to everyone within our system that if you work hard and work smart then rewards are there.

“Neil epitomises the best qualities of a modern coach: leadership skills, intelligence, compassion and a hunger for individual and collective improvement. Blackpool are very fortunate to have him and we wish him well.

“For the U23s we are confident in the remaining coaching talent we have to make sure there is no drop-off in the interim period. This season has proved the importance of the role and, therefore, we will take advantage of having amazing people already in post to take stock and assess what to do next.

“Myself, Michael Edwards and Jürgen Klopp will work collaboratively on what works best for the future. Pathway is so critical to this club we want to make sure we make the best appointment we can.”