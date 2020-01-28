🔥Neighbours at war after artist says half his garden vanished while he was away🔥

Two wealthy neighbours are at war over a patch of land outside their homes that was ‘dug up’ by one while the other was living abroad.

Banker turned multimedia artist William Savage accuses millionaire eco-tech inventor Richard Bankart of stealing half his front garden.

Mr Savage, 45, says the garden at the property in Stockwell, south London, was partially ‘dug out’ in order to build a sunken patio while he was away living in Paris and Dublin.

He claims Mr Bankart, 59, the CEO of green energy tech company Solar Skin, purposely carried out the ‘high-handed land grab’ while his back was turned.

The former City investment banker owns the front garden along with the ground and first floor of the Victorian villa, while Mr Bankart owns the £1million basement flat, as well as the freehold of the property.

Barrister Lina Mattson told Central London County Court the pair have been battling over the patio since 2003 and that their ‘relationship has gone from bad to worse since’.

On behalf of Mr Savage, she asked the judge to grant an injunction barring Mr Bankart from ‘his continued trespass and use’ of the front garden – or up to £60,000 in compensation.

The work allowed Mr Bankart to increase the value of his property by nearly £50,000 by brightening up his formerly ‘very dark and dingy’ living room, Ms Mattson said.

Mr Bankart disputes the claims and insists the lightwell outside his flat is a ‘common part’ of the building and that he had an ‘enforceable agreement’ made with the previous owner that he could extend it.

His barrister, Michael Walsh, told the court: ‘He states that he has not acted wrongly, as Mr Savage has been consulted on, and consented to, all of the works to the property.’

Mr Savage bought his flat in 2001 and claims Mr Bankart began ‘trespassing’ on the front garden while the artist was living away in Paris and studying in Dublin.

During this time, the original ‘narrow lightwell’ outside the basement flat was widened to create a larger ‘sunken terrace’ which took up 50 percent of Mr Savage’s garden, his barrister claims.

Mr Bankart then sent his neighbour a bill claiming £3,533 for the works done, which he refused to pay, she told Judge Nicholas Parfitt.

Instead, the downstairs neighbour successfully claimed the money from Mr Savage’s mortgage providers.

The court heard how the neighbours then clashed over service charges in a landlord and tenant tribunal in 2009 and, in 2016, the artist instructed solicitors to ‘demand reinstatement of the original lightwell or compensation’ from Mr Bankart.

A year later, Mr Bankart launched a fresh phase of building works making his patio two-tiered and deeper so he could install French windows, Ms Mattson told the judge.

In February 2018 – while not at the property – Mr Savage says he was told by another neighbour that ‘his garden was being dug out’.

The artist wrote to Mr Bankart asking: ‘What are you doing to my garden?’ and pointing out that he had been seeking restoration of the original lightwell ‘for some time’.

Ms Mattson said: ‘Mr Bankart ignored this and continued his works.’

Mr Bankart’s legal team argue he made an ‘enforceable agreement’ with the previous owner of Mr Savage’s flat concerning the expansion of the lightwell, which was ‘part of the overall reconfiguration of the garden and relocation of the bin store to a more convenient location’.

They claim the artist clearly accepted that works would be carried out to the garden and lightwell when he was negotiating the purchase of his flat in 2001.

The 2018 works simply ‘deepened’ the lightwell, but it was not enlarged beyond its 2003 footprint, Mr Walsh told the judge.

Mr Bankart denies trespass and is counter-suing his neighbour, accusing him of storing some of his possessions in the attic of the property.

On this count Ms Mattson said Mr Savage ‘held his hands up to storing a few items in the attic over the years’, conceding that he should pay Mr Bankart £100 in ‘nominal damages’.

The judge will give his ruling on the case at a later date.