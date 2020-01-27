🔥Neighbors outraged after homeowner splatters his house in bright paint🔥

A homeowner has infuriated his neighbors by giving his house a wildly bright new paint job.

Jeffrey Leibman, 40, reportedly finished the technicolor paint job over the course of the last week in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples, Florida.

The redecoration features paint sprayed and splattered all over the house, trees, lawn and mailbox, as well as parts of the lawn.

Leibman apparently even painted the van parked in front of the house, which is now rainbow-colored with the words ‘Who is Omar?’ in white.

Neighbors told NBC 2 that the paint job got worse and worse over the course of the week – and the management company for the community says Leibman may have done hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Leibman reportedly no longer lives in the home, according to the community’s management. He is reportedly facing drug charges, which include smuggling contraband into a detention facility. He is due back in court on February 25.

‘Obviously (he) has a drug issue or something going on because I have just never seen anything like this in my life,’ Neighbor Alan Klawans told WBBH-TV.

‘I’m actually looking at the car, the van. I don’t know what that means. But the guy wanted to take something out on the house instead of getting help.’

The local homeowners association said it is suing Leibman the outrageous paint job. The house is reportedly valued at $500,000.

An investigation is underway by the Collier County Code Enforcement Division, who said violations exist on the house. However, they said they will not be taking any action at this time.